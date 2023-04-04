SinglePoint Inc. Subsidiary BPA Solutions' LifeShield+ Ballistic Safety Products Now Available for Purchase Through BuyBoard® Co-Op

- Firearm Resistant Door Covers and Window Shades are Viable Option for Hardening of Schools

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") announced today that its subsidiary, BPA Solutions, is pleased to announce the April 1st launch of its latest product, LifeShield+ , on the BuyBoard co-op catalog under contract ID 698-23 or keyword search BPA Solutions. Revolutionizing school health and safety, LifeShield+ door panels and window shades are now available for point-and-click purchasing by thousands of BuyBoard customers nationwide. LifeShield+ is the only ballistic barrier product approved for purchase on BuyBoard using ESSER / EANS funding, making it an affordable and easily obtainable safety solution for school districts. The Company expects this achievement to unlock additional growth opportunities and add significant revenue through 2023 as the Company comes off a record 2022 reporting over $20 million in annual revenue. With over 8000 members nationwide, of which approximately 3000 are schools, BuyBoard represents a major opportunity for BPA Solutions as all members now have immediate access to BPA Solutions products.

Providing schools access to a practical safety solution to secure their buildings and protect students and staff.

Testing the LifeShield+ for Schools

The BuyBoard network, which includes schools and government agencies, simplifies the purchasing process, and provides access to a wide range of potential new customers. "The launch of LifeShield+ products onto the BuyBoard platform is a terrific opportunity for BPA Solutions," said CEO Ryan Cowell. "We believe this will drive awareness and, ultimately, sales, helping us grow in the Public Safety space. Most importantly, it will give BuyBoard customers, specifically schools, access to a practical safety solution to secure their buildings and protect students and staff."

BPA Solutions signed a one-year contract with BuyBoard with the option for two one-year extensions beginning in 2024. This award provides them access to the BuyBoard network and the industry-respected BuyBoard stamp of approval for LifeShield+. You can find LifeShield+ on BuyBoard by searching for contract ID 698-23 or Keyword search BPA Solutions. For more details on BuyBoard, see the earlier press release .

BuyBoard customers can purchase LifeShield+ products at a special BuyBoard price by searching for "BPA Solutions" in the BuyBoard portal. BPA Solutions can answer any questions regarding the product or funding opportunities. If you are a BuyBoard member, contact BPA Solutions today to learn more about how LifeShield+ can assist you in securing your building and protecting your students and staff.

About BPA Solutions

At BPA Solutions, we believe in providing products and services designed to create a healthier, safer indoor environment. Our flagship entity, BOX Pure Air, introduced us to the school industry and schools' daily problems. As we expand, we constantly seek ways to provide quality resources at a reasonable cost:

BOX Pure Air - Air Purification and indoor air quality solutions

LifeShield+ - Bullet-resistant window shades & door shields

BPA Consulting - guidance for schools on receiving and spending federal grant money

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network by modernizing the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying and exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and other additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

