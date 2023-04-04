TUSK Partners Advises Grinz Orthodontics in its sale to Smile Doctors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Grinz Orthodontics in its sale to Smile Doctors, a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners and Thomas H. Lee Partners. The transaction was led by Kevin Sauer, Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky, Taylor Adams, Sam Lupton, and George May spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

Grinz Orthodontics has provided confident smiles to many communities throughout North Carolina and Arizona. Under the leadership of Dr. Richard Ziehmer, Grinz Orthodontics is committed to providing premier dental care to its communities with a patient-centered approach.

Dr. Richard Ziehmer, Founder of Grinz Orthodontics commented, "I had been approached by various groups and had engaged another broker before being introduced to TUSK. After meeting with the TUSK team, I was certain they were the right advisors who would maximize the value of my practice and find the best partner for my business. Their team was fully committed to my business, and in retrospect, I can't imagine going through this process without TUSK on my side."

Michael Kruspe, Chief Development Officer at Smile Doctors, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Richard Ziehmer and his talented team to Smile Doctors. Dr. Ziehmer has built a successful patient-centered group of practices. We look forward to bringing the necessary support resources to the Grinz Orthodontics team as they continue providing premier orthodontic care."

About Grinz Orthodontics

Grinz Orthodontics was founded by Dr. Richard Ziehmer in 2006. Grinz Orthodontics has locations in two states: North Carolina and Arizona. Grinz Orthodontics provides premier orthodontic care with a patient-focused business model. For more information, visit: https://grinzortho.com

About Smile Doctors

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 370 convenient locations in 27 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $800M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transaction, we offer our clients solutions that help them to achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com.

