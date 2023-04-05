Unifeye Vision Partners Completes New Partnership in Central California

Kings Eye Center joins UVP's growing presence on the West Coast

DALLAS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifeye Vision Partners ("UVP"), a leading network of comprehensive eye care providers, today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Kings Eye Center, based in Hanford, California. Kings Eye Center is the only ophthalmology practice serving Kings County, located in the south-central San Joaquin Valley. This represents UVP's 11th practice in the state of California and the 17th member of the growing UVP community.

Unifeye Vision Partners announces completion of partnership with Kings Eye Center in south-central San Joaquin Valley

With roots dating back to 1955, the team at Kings Eye Center delivers exceptional medical and surgical care in both optometry and ophthalmology. Led by Dr. Bradley Beard and supported by three optometrists and more than twenty-five team members, the team specializes in comprehensive eye exams, diabetic and glaucoma management, cataract surgery, and glasses and contacts offerings through their onsite optical shop.

"We are proud to join the UVP community, which will enable us to continue to grow and offer the best and latest in vision correction treatment for the patients in Kings County," said Dr. Bradley Beard, medical director for Kings Eye Center.

"Our continued growth in California demonstrates our commitment to this market, and to finding the leaders within ophthalmology who can help us continue in our quest to be not the largest, but the best integrated eye care community in the country," said Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners. "The team at Kings Eye Center expands our reach further north in California, allowing us to serve the members of this beautiful and growing community."

