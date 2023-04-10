Kaiju ETF Advisors to Transfer BTD Capital Fund (Ticker: DIP) to NYSE from NYSE Arca

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiju ETF Advisors today announced its intention to transfer its AI-driven, actively managed ETF BTD Capital Fund (NYSE: DIP), powered by the Kaiju ARC® system, to the New York Stock Exchange from NYSE Arca, effective May 1, 2023.

The fund's ticker symbol will remain DIP and shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this listing migration. Fund trading and the fund's shareholders are not expected to be impacted during the transfer.

"We believe that migrating our ETF to the NYSE provides a better trading and execution experience for our shareholders by tightening the spreads shown in the order management systems (OMS) and execution management systems (EMS) used by portfolio managers and traders," said Ryan Pannell, CEO of Kaiju ETF Advisors. "We are committed to offering our investors the best investment and execution experience and by making this transition we believe it leads to better execution prices, increased liquidity, better market transparency, and overall improved confidence."

"We are pleased to welcome the DIP ETF to the New York Stock Exchange's iconic floor, which offers a unique trading experience that combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise," said Douglas Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE. "The NYSE floor provides our issuers the opportunity to leverage the benefits of our Designated Market Maker (DMM) system, which can help reduce volatility and narrow spreads."

About DIP

While most ETFs track indices or sectors, DIP seeks to capitalize on quick-return opportunities in the market — no matter where they are or market conditions. The company's AI identifies dips, initiates buys, and then instructs when to sell rebounded shares in short order — replacing a significant portion of the ETF's holdings every day. The AI behind DIP accounts for more than 25 factors — applying scientific methods to a volume of data on a massive scale — to optimize trading decisions for short-term gain.

About Kaiju ETF Advisors

Kaiju ETF Advisors is a diverse group of physicists, mathematicians, financial behaviorists, data scientists and analysts, cryptographers, and computer programmers blending their knowledge of the markets with the power of AI — and making it available to everyone. Find DIP on the Web , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 617-0004 or visit our website at dipetf.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the "Adviser") serves as the Fund's investment adviser. Kaiju ETF Advisors, LLC (the "Sub-Adviser") serves as the Fund's investment sub-adviser.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Sub-Adviser's success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund. The Fund's principal investment strategies are dependent on the Sub-Adviser's understanding of artificial intelligence. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such a model. Specifically, the Fund relies on the Kaiju Algorithm to implement its principal investment strategies. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund's strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. A "value" style of investing could produce poor performance results relative to other funds, even in a rising market, if the methodology used by the Fund to determine a company's "value" or prospects for exceeding earnings expectations or market conditions is wrong. In addition, "value stocks" can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time. The Fund is expected to actively and frequently trade securities or other instruments in its portfolio to carry out its investment strategies. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains. The fund is new, with a limited operating history.

