REPT BATTERO Brings Wending Technology and Latest Battery Products to IBSE 2023, Introducing Game-Changing Solutions to Accelerate EV Development

ORLANDO, Fl., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. ("REPT BATTERO" or "the Company"), a leading new energy solution provider backed by China's stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Group, showcased its latest state-of-the-art products at the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit (IBSE) 2023, the world's longest-running trade show in the battery industry, in Orlando, Florida. REPT BATTERO's most well-received battery products tailor-made for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and EVs, including LFP280Ah, LFP230Ah, LFP100Ah, and LFP50Ah, were on full display at Booth 303 where visitors were also introduced to its "Wending" technology, a revolutionary solution designed by the Company to accelerate the performance of EV batteries.

"The relentless pursuit of quality and exceeding customer expectations is the driving force behind our company's breakthroughs and innovations. With it in mind, we have developed and launched the "Wending Battery" technology, a game-changing solution that marks another significant milestone on our journey to bring meaningful impact to the development of new energy. We believe this new solution will strengthen our technological prowess to deliver safer and cleaner energy products as we plan to expand our footprints in Indonesia, France and North America in the near future," said Dr. Cao Hui, chairman and CEO of REPT BATTERO.

The 40th edition of IBSE this year once again gathered key thought leaders and industry experts under the same roof, offering audiences informed insights into significant advances in materials, product development, manufacturing, and application for all battery systems and enabling technologies. Among them included Dr John Liu, a special invitied consultant froon the University of Texas at Austin, with two decades of experience in battery research, who presented a keynote speech on strategies to improve the energy density, safety, and lifespan of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage, as well as how its Wending technology enables a paradigm shift that accelerates the adoption of EV.

REPT BATTERO's Wending battery has made remarkable strides in increasing the space utilization rate by more than 7%, boasting an unprecedented volumetric energy density of 450 Wh/L that has effectively set a new industry benchmark. With this momentous progress, the Wending battery has cleared the way for an impressive driving range of up to 700 kilometers on a single charge, laying to rest the long-standing apprehension of range anxiety that has plagued the EV industry.

In addition to the breakthrough that allows electric vehicles to embark on long-distance voyages without the fear of running out of charge, the superior energy density of the Wending battery has also it an ideal power source for commercial and special vehicles that required higher battery capacity and performance, unlocking the potential of EVs as a sustainable mode of transportation to pave way for a greener future.

Meanwhile, REPT BATTERO also introduced its liquid-cooling ESS which is characterized by its higher system integration and higher energy density. Compared with the 3.7MWh 40ft shipping container, the 7.6MWh system features a 100% increase in its energy density. Additionally, REPT BATTERO also brought to the event its 72Ah battery cell – its latest product that boasts expanded capacity compared with its last-gen 50Ah products, with the charge cycles increased up to 6000 to 8000 times.

