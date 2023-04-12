Calhan School District Students Prepare to Compete in National Cyber League Team Games in Partnership with DarkLight Inc.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calhan School District students are gearing up for the National Cyber League (NCL) Team Games, which will take place from April 14 to 16, 2023. Under the guidance of Aaron Shaha, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at DarkLight Inc., a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, the students are poised to demonstrate their skills and expertise in a competitive and challenging environment.

The NCL Team Games is an annual cybersecurity competition that brings together high school and college students from across the country to compete in a series of challenges designed to test their cybersecurity knowledge and skills. The competition includes a range of cybersecurity fundamentals, such as open-source intelligence, cryptography, network traffic analysis, web application exploitation, and more.

"We're excited to see our students take on this challenge and showcase their talents in the NCL Team Games," said Aaron Shaha, Calhan School District Instructor and CISO at DarkLight. "This competition provides a unique opportunity for students to hone their skills and gain real-world experience in the cybersecurity field. I'm honored to be working with such talented and motivated students."

The NCL Team Games are designed to foster teamwork and collaboration among students as they work together to solve complex cybersecurity challenges. The competition provides an opportunity for students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, all of which are essential for success in the cybersecurity field.

"We're proud to have our students participating in the NCL Team Games and grateful for the support and guidance of Aaron Shaha and DarkLight," said Dave Slothower, Superintendent of the Calhan School District. "We're confident that our students will demonstrate their excellence and make us proud."

