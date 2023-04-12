Exact Sciences Presents Advancements in Cancer Detection at American Association for Cancer Research® 2023 Annual Meeting

Research from Exact Sciences' multi-cancer early detection (MCED) program supports advanced imaging as an optimal and potentially more efficient strategy for identifying cancerous tumor location following a positive MCED test result 1



Exact Sciences presents preliminary data showing promise of molecular residual disease (MRD) detection technologies for detection of cancer recurrence post therapy2

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that it will present new data highlighting the company's novel technology and approaches to early cancer detection at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, April 14-19, in Orlando, Florida.

Exact Sciences Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/EXACT SCIENCES CORP) (PRNewswire)

"Our data show notable progress across our pipeline of cancer tests," said Jorge Garces , Ph.D., Chief Science Officer.

Exact Sciences' data presentations support its blood-based, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, initial data for the company's molecular residual disease (MRD) technologies, strategies to improve colorectal cancer screening outcomes, and a study involving the OncoExTra™ test, which uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to assess a tumor's RNA and DNA to help inform treatment decisions.1-4

"Our data at AACR show notable progress across our pipeline of cancer tests, from screening to late-stage therapy selection," said Jorge Garces, Ph.D., chief science officer, Exact Sciences. "The potential of MCED tests to detect many cancers from one blood draw is an incredible advancement for healthcare providers and their patients, and our data inform the optimal approach to identify where the cancer is located."

Data presentations across Exact Sciences' Screening and Precision Oncology portfolios at AACR 2023:

Poster #769: Evaluating the diagnostic burden of tumor localization strategies for multi-cancer early detection tests

Data embargoed until 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16

Authors: Tyson, C, et al.

Date/Time: Sunday, April 16, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Section 28

Summary: In this analysis, advanced imaging identified the tissue of cancer origin following a positive MCED test resulting in fewer procedures to achieve cancer diagnosis when compared to molecular testing.

Poster #6694: Evaluation of a multi-omics approach to molecular residual disease detection

Data embargoed until 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19

Authors: Culver B, et al.

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 19, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Section 40

Summary: MRD methodologies developed using variants specifically derived from the patient tumor (tumor-informed) and a pre-defined set of markers (tumor-agnostic) showed high concordance in cancer detection and complemented each other in differentiating cancer samples from non-cancer samples.

Poster #770: Provider communication contributes to colorectal cancer screening intention through improving screening outcome expectancies and perceived behavioral control

Data embargoed until 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16

Authors: Zhu X, et al.

Date/Time: Sunday, April 16, 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Section 28

Summary: Improving health care provider communication with patients regarding beliefs about the effectiveness and ease of use of multi-target stool DNA screening may contribute to colorectal screening completion.

Poster #2150: CLDN18/ARHGAP26 in gastric cancers

Data embargoed until 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 17

Authors: Josefson D, et al.

Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Section 39

Summary: OncoExTra™, an ultra-comprehensive DNA and RNA-based genomic test, was used to examine the prevalence of gastric cancer fusion CLDN18/ARHGAP26, that has been known to appear more often in young females and is associated with a poor prognosis and higher likelihood of metastasis.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

NOTE: OncoExTra, Oncotype, Oncotype DX, Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score, Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score and Recurrence Score are trademarks or registered trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc. Exact Sciences and Cologuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Exact Sciences Corporation. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

