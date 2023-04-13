The Boston Beer Company Introduces NEW Ready-to-Drink (RTD), Cocktail-Style Beverage, Slingers Signature Cocktails

Continuation of test-and-learn, limited-market approach to new product innovation

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, announces the launch of Slingers Signature Cocktails, a malt-based lineup of full-flavor, 8.0% ABV cocktail-style drinks in the convenience of a 24oz can.

From The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Dogfish Head and Angry Orchard, Slingers Signature Cocktails is a malt-based lineup of full-flavor, 8.0% ABV cocktail-style drinks in the convenience of a 24oz can. (PRNewswire)

The Boston Beer Company announces the launch of Slingers Signature Cocktails

Debuting in three recognizable flavors, Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch, Slingers is hitting shelves this month in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and select areas of New Hampshire. With a superior taste, pricing that won't break the bank and convenient single-serve formatting, Slingers was carefully crafted to capitalize on the triple-digit growth of the ready-to-drink (RTD) category and the growth of higher-ABV offerings.

"With its strong points of difference, relatable brand ethos and malt-based recipe, we really feel like we've got a winner in Slingers," said Andrea Desaulniers, manager of innovation at Boston Beer. "And the brand's physical attributes – a convenient, single-serve package with a higher-than-average ABV and eye-catching graphics – make it especially suited for the convenience store class-of-trade. So, we're doubling down and stacking our chips there!"

The Slingers Signature Cocktails brand is all about instant gratification. Combining ease, 8.0% ABV and a great "bang-for-your-buck," Slingers offers drinkers a quick, easy and affordable way to escape life's monotony and feel like a winner, even if only for a moment.

Desaulniers adds, "Cracking open a can of Slingers instantly transports you to good times. Whether that's a neighbor's backyard bash, a beach-side bartender slingin' drinks, or somewhere in between – no judgement, here!"

The Boston Beer Company aspires to be the world's most innovative, consumer-oriented beverage company. Its two-fold innovation strategy includes thoughtful expansion of existing product lines to meet consumer needs, as well as purposeful development of new brands that capitalize on current and future industry trends. While some new products are launched nationally, others will be released in a limited number of test markets to iterate and learn before expanding distribution.

"Our two-tiered approach to innovation allows us to be both 'big and small'," said Robert Vail, head of innovation at Boston Beer. "Regional test-and-learns like Slingers enable us to jump on trends quickly while also giving us the space to gather direct consumer feedback and hone the brand before expanding. It's the best of both worlds."

For more about The Boston Beer Company and Slingers Signature Cocktails, visit www.bostonbeer.com and www.drinkslingers.com , respectively.

DIGITAL ASSETS: Product & Lifestyle Images

SLINGERS SIGNATURE COCKTAILS:

From The Boston Beer Company, makers of Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard and Dogfish Head, Slingers Signature Cocktails is a malt-based lineup of delicious, cocktail-style drinks in the convenience of a 24oz can. A relatable brand offering superior taste and 8.0% ABV, with convenience at its core, Slingers Signature Cocktails is the winning choice with three fun and recognizable flavors – Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch. For more, visit www.drinkslingers.com or follow Slingers Signature Cocktails on Facebook and Instagram. We Sling. You Drink!

Slingers Signature Cocktails, a malt-based lineup of full-flavor, 8.0% ABV cocktail-style drinks in the convenience of a 24oz can (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slingers Signature Cocktails