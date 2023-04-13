Lambda256 Unveils Luniverse NOVA, the Blockchain Node Service for Web3 Developers.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lambda256, the blockchain tech arm of South Korean fintech leader Dunamu, has launched a new web3 development service platform named Luniverse NOVA. The platform aims to provide a user-friendly way for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) on public chains such as Ethereum and Polygon networks, with advanced node service and high interoperable APIs.

Luniverse NOVA comes equipped with a range of features to enhance the efficiency and security of blockchain development and operation. The service offers real-time blockchain node services, multichain API, statistics API, webhook API, and Stream API, which supports different kinds of nodes, including Ethereum and Polygon. The service also provides automatic load balancing, ensuring that nodes remain online and functional during sudden spikes in traffic.

In addition to its advanced features, Luniverse NOVA offers competitive pricing options, with pricing based on factors such as the number of nodes and the amount of data request calls. Celebrating the groundbreaking launch of Luniverse NOVA, Lambda256 has introduced a special promotion for its users. For a limited time, exclusive price discounts on the subscription fees and a limited USDC prize and membership NFT will be given to new users who register for the platform as early birds.

As the only partner in Korea of Polygon DevX APAC Roadshow, Luniverse will participate in upcoming Polygon Global Hackathon as well. "We're excited to launch Luniverse NOVA and offer not only simple but also reliable way to build dApps to Polygon community," said a spokesperson for Lambda256. "Developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) on Polygon networks without having to worry about the complexities of node settings and management. With its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and competitive pricing, we believe Luniverse NOVA will become a popular choice for developers looking to take advantage of the Polygon ecosystem."

With the launch of Luniverse NOVA, Lambda256 aims to further strengthen its position as a leading provider of blockchain technology solutions. The company has been actively working on developing new products and services to help drive the adoption of blockchain technology across various industries. More details of the Luniverse NOVA can be found on the official website.

About Luniverse

Luniverse is a Web3 infrastructure service platform that offers innovative technology such as a development environment, API, and operation tools that allow users to quickly and easily create blockchain services. The development environment allows all developers and companies to apply blockchain technology to businesses and enter the Web3 space without difficulty. Highly efficient blockchain services can be developed and operated with ease thanks to simple network settings, convenient operating tools, and high-performance chains of over 3000TPS. Aiming to become an eco-friendly blockchain, Luniverse dramatically reduced power consumption that can occur during virtual asset mining. As a result, it received certification from DNV, a third-party international organization, and also joined the CCA in working toward a goal of low carbon emissions by 2040.

In 2023 Luniverse will upgrade to Luniverse NOVA, a new version of Luniverse that includes all services required to build Web3, NFT, and other blockchain services. It will introduce blockchain node services, Multichain API for Ethereum and Polygon blockchain development, as well as a dashboard and data indexing features required for easy blockchain service operation.

