SoftwareReviews Publishes 2023 Robotic Process Automation Emotional Footprint Report, Revealing the Top 6 Providers in the Market

In SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint report, the firm reveals the six top-performing RPA software solutions that users say best help organizations unlock digital transformation.

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Emotional Footprint Report on the top robotic process automation solutions. The report identifies the top six enterprise and midmarket providers as Champions for 2023.

Enterprise - In SoftwareReviews’ latest Emotional Footprint report, the firm reveals the six top-performing RPA software solutions that users say best help organizations unlock digital transformation. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Robotic process automation (RPA) uses low-code implementation to automate repetitive and well-defined business processes by following pre-determined rules. With RPA bots, businesses can perform various automated tasks such as calculations, transaction reconciliation, and transcription issue exception notifications. RPA software interacts with both structured and unstructured data sources through application user interfaces.

RPA technology allows employees to quickly automate processes and business applications with minimal to no coding experience. However, organizations may encounter adoption challenges, making it crucial to select a platform that offers excellent product training and resources.

"In a continuously changing and complex business and IT environment, robotic process automation can improve productivity and insight generation. This is only the starting point," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Bundling RPA with business process management solutions, low code, AI, and other workflow automation technologies in the right way will significantly extend RPA's return on investment and create a more impactful workforce."

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 1,189 end-user reviews was used to identify the top RPA software providers. The insights are intended to support organizations who are considering options to streamline their robotic process automation strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

Software providers with the highest NEF score, based on user feedback, are recognized as Champions in their category.

The 2023 Robotic Process Automation Software Champions for the enterprise market are as follows:

The 2023 Robotic Process Automation Software Champions for midmarket are as follows:

JIFFY.ai Automate , 95 NEF, ranked high for being caring.

ElectroNeek , 90 NEF, ranked high for including product enhancements.

G1ANT , 93 NEF, ranked high for being client friendly.

User assessments of software categories provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

The full report is now ready to access on the firm's website, which is updated in real time to reflect new reviews and ratings.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

Midmarket - In SoftwareReviews’ latest Emotional Footprint report, the firm reveals the six top-performing RPA software solutions that users say best help organizations unlock digital transformation. (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews