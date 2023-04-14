MODERN CAPITAL TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND DECLARES 2023 Q1 DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund (Ticker: MCTDX & MCTOX) declared first quarter distribution of $.2015 per share for MCTDX and $.2011 for MCTOX, payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. Michael Pierce, Head of Institutional Distribution, says "We are proud of the performance and our ability to provide a consistent dividend. Our target is to provide a meaningful annual dividend without abandoning the prospect of capturing equity growth. Brad Atkins, CEO of Modern Capital, Inc added, "We are very proud of our portfolio management team, Peter Montalbano and Michael Lowenberg. They have been providing significant value to our advisor partners and we are excited to have them on our team."

Modern Capital, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund celebrates 2 year Anniversary and announces Q1 Dividend

MCTDX & MCTOX seeks to provide income and capital gains by investing a significant portion of the portfolio in closed-end funds (CEFs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Unlike some funds with a narrow mandate that can restrict the portfolio manager's inability to react to fluid market conditions, MCTDX & MCTOX, allows the fund's management team wide discretion. Due to a CEF's natural pricing discrepancy with its holdings, the portfolio managers look to buy funds trading at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV). The MCTDX & MCTOX seeks above market income without abandoning capital appreciation. For a full description please see the fund's prospectus here.

Modern Capital is an institutional asset management company with a focus on providing investment solutions for investment advisors, RIAs, and pension plans. For more information about Modern Capital, visit moderncap.com.

Please read the prospectus and consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.ncfunds.com/dl/prospectus/210prospectus.pdf. Holdings are subject to change and risk.

The Fund's investments are subject to risks, including loss of the principal amount invested. The Fund may not meet its objective. The Fund is subject to the following risks: Active trading may result in added expenses, lower return, and increased tax liability. The Fund will have high portfolio turnover rates because the advisor engages in high turnover trading strategies. Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which the Fund will indirectly pay, resulting in duplicative fees. The underlying CEF's advisor may not meet the Fund's objective. Equity securities may experience value changes, their values may be more volatile than other asset classes' values. These value changes may result from factors affecting individual issuers, industries, or the stock market. The prospectus contains more information about the Fund's risks.

Distributor: Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. There is no affiliation between the Distributor and Modern Capital Management Co.

RCMOD0423002

Contact:

Michael Pierce

mpierce@moderncap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Capital, Inc.