Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 75th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced presentations at the 75th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, including an oral presentation on the topline safety, biomarker and functional data from the AOC 1001 Phase 1/2 MARINA™ trial. The 75th AAN Annual Meeting is taking place in Boston, Mass., April 22-27, 2023.

ORAL PRESENTATION

April 27, 2023: 3:42 p.m. - 3:54 p.m. ET

Preliminary Assessment of the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of AOC 1001 Administered Intravenously to Adult Patients with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) (MARINA)

POSTER PRESENTATION

April 23, 2023: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET

Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamic Effects of AOC 1020 Administered Intravenously to Adult Patients with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FORTITUDE) Trial Design

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity's advancing and expanding pipeline has three programs in clinical development. AOC 1001 is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing MARINA™ and MARINA-OLE™ trials. AOC 1020 is designed to treat people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the FORTITUDE™ trial. AOC 1044 is designed for people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the EXPLORE44™ trial. AOC 1044 is the first of multiple AOCs the company is developing for DMD. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

