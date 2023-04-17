Hyundai Motor Extends Partnership with World Archery through 2025, Targeting a Decade of Title Sponsorships

Hyundai Motor, World Archery's exclusive automotive partner since 2016, to retain title sponsorships of the World Archery Championships and Archery World Cup

The next two editions of the Hyundai World Archery Championships to take place in Berlin, Germany in 2023 and Gwangju, Korea in 2025

Hyundai Motor named World Archery Federation's first sustainability partner

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company has secured naming rights to World Archery Federation's premier international events, the World Archery Championships and Archery World Cup, for three additional years. The agreement announced today extends through the 2025 season to complete a 10-year partnership that began in 2016.

World Archery's annual international circuit, which usually consists of four stages and a grand finale, is officially known as the Hyundai Archery World Cup. The next two editions of the Hyundai World Archery Championships will take place in Berlin, Germany in 2023 and Gwangju, Korea in 2025. This year's event is also the primary qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With the extension, Hyundai Motor also becomes World Archery's first sustainability partner, recognizing the company and federation's shared commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and demonstrating social responsibility.

Hyundai Motor and its affiliates are long-time supporters of the sport, both domestically and abroad.

The company operates several successful teams in Korea and has been a patron of the Korea Archery Association since 1985, assisting athletes through sports science and providing cutting-edge equipment.

"This extension celebrates the longstanding partnership between Hyundai Motor and World Archery while looking firmly to the future, as both organizations strive to act as trailblazers in sustainability and inspiring societal change," said Prof. Dr. Ugur Erdener, President of the World Archery Federation.

"We are pleased to announce that Hyundai will continue sponsoring prominent tournaments of this most exquisite sport that comes with an extensive history," said Jaehoon (Jay) Chang , President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor. "By partnering up with World Archery, we hope to contribute to the advancement of the sport and further expand its base."

