S&P Global Market Intelligence expands Equity Bookbuild to Japanese Capital Markets Clients

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), has expanded its Equity Bookbuild new issuance solution to Japan. This marks the first geographic expansion of the web-based utility, which has been utilized by global banks for new issuance in the U.S. market for nearly two decades.

Equity Bookbuild provides a single point of entry to execute numerous operational and regulatory tasks associated with new issuance, while building a comprehensive and centralized repository of activities to analyze deal performance. The utility features direct connectivity to an expansive bank community, enabling real time sharing of deal terms, orders and allocations while its unique reconciliation process for joint institutional order management maximizes efficiency.

"Equity Bookbuild is an essential resource for all capital markets users to manage the complexities and fluidity of new issuance markets," said John Barneson, Head of Network and Regulatory Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The expansion of Equity Bookbuild to the Japanese capital market illustrates S&P Global Market Intelligence's commitment to globalizing the solution across all geographies, with significant investment into platform localization and resource concentration."

To enable the solution expansion in Japan, S&P Global Market Intelligence collaborated with top Japanese investment banks to implement the utility as their software for new issuance execution. The banks were onboarded simultaneously to ensure real-time interoperability with dealmaking. Execution of domestic deals via the platform has already begun, and the banks are preparing to utilize the application for joint global deals in the future.

"We are pleased to offer Equity Bookbuild for equity new issuance in the Japanese capital markets, one of the largest capital markets in the world," said Seiichiro Miyaoka, Head of Global Markets Group Asia Pacific, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Users will be able to leverage the solution to directly connect with participating banks to share vital deal information and drive efficiency in their new issuance process."

