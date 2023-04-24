Azazie Launches Shoes and Bags, Reinforcing Its Position As the One-Stop-Shop For All Things Bridal

The direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand's newest addition to their accessories category was created to provide customers with affordable and beautiful options to match their outfits for every special event in their life.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, launched a collection of shoes and bags, designed to match outfits for any special event like weddings, dances, black tie events, and more. Ranging from square heels and wedges, to closed-toed and embellished with gems in a color palette of white, blue, black, gold, and silver, there are twenty-five pairs of shoes available on the site. There are also 9 bags to elevate any look that are available in beautiful clutch styles and the perfect size to fit essentials.

When developing the shoes and bags, the Azazie team was inspired by what's currently trending in the fashion world, and colors that could easily go with a variety of outfits and be reworn for many celebratory events. Materials that were used on the shoes and bags include satin, chiffon, PU Vegan Leather and include metallic styles, bows, rhinestones and gem embellishments.

Azazie's CMO, Ranu Coleman said, "We're thrilled to offer our customers shoes and bags to match with our dresses, so they can complete their entire look with Azazie" She added, "we're confident that by having access to these items on our site, our customers will have a better shopping experience on Azazie and we will be their one-stop-shop for every special occasion."

The shoes retail between $49 - $59 and the bags retail between $29 - $49. Shop them at www.azazie.com or on social at: @Azazieofficial.

ABOUT AZAZIE

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

