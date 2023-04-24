CN, UP, and GMXT Announce New Transformational Mexico-US-Canada Intermodal Service

Falcon Premium Intermodal Service Will Offer the Best Transit Times and Reliability

MONTREAL, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP) and GMXT (BMV: GMXT) proudly announced today the creation of Falcon Premium intermodal service, a best-in-class Mexico-US-Canada service with a seamless rail connection in Chicago, Illinois. It will directly connect all CN origin points within Canada and Detroit, Michigan to GMXT terminals in Mexico: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Silao, Guanajuato. This service will directly benefit intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight all kinds), home appliances, and temperature-controlled products.

CN, Union Pacific, and GMXT offer new intermodal service, providing best-in-class access between Canada, the United States and Mexico. (PRNewswire)

Falcon Premium service will be the fastest, most reliable intermodal rail service between Canada and Mexico by combining the unique benefits of each partner. The seamless service will leverage GMXT's best-in-class transit times between Silao, Guanajuato, and Eagle Pass, Texas; Union Pacific's superior route from Texas to Chicago and CN's best-in-class service connecting Chicago to all points in Canada through the unique EJ&E Chicago bypass.

This new and innovative service allows the maximization of lading weights between Mexico/Canada for greater efficiency for customers. Falcon Premium intermodal service will also contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions through reduced rail miles and significant truck-to-rail conversion.

"Falcon Premium service is a game changer for intermodal customers. By leveraging each partner's best services and routes, we are creating a transformational new product. Our commitment is to run this service with the utmost focus to maximize speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This service is an example of how collaboration and cooperation can improve supply chains for customers."

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

"This bold, creative venture harnesses the strengths of three companies to provide best-in-class service to our customers in three countries, while supporting our climate goals. We are excited to be a part of this new intermodal service connection, which leverages our unmatched route into and out of Mexico and strengthens our intermodal service portfolio."

- Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO, Union Pacific

"GMXT has a long-standing commitment of being part of the logistics solutions that North America requires to boost the economic growth in the region, through its rail service. The Falcon Premium service is tailor-made with the objective of providing new solutions to customers catering to the requirements of nearshoring demands."

- Fernando López, Chief Executive Officer, GMXT

About CN

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at http://www.up.com.

About GMXT

GMXT (BMV: GMXT) is the leading ground transportation company in Mexico with the best coverage and connectivity. GMXT covers 24 states of Mexico, almost 90% of the country's GD, and a significant presence in Florida and Texas. GMXT's network has an unrivaled seamless integration with the rest of North America through 6 interchange points along the US-Mexico border. More information about GMXT is available at https://gmxt.mx/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation