DEREK HOUGH ANNOUNCES SYMPHONY OF DANCE

Highly Anticipated All New National Tour Launches September 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the sold-out successes Derek Live: The Tour, and of Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour, including multiple sellouts at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, DEREK HOUGH returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE.

DEREK HOUGH ANNOUNCES SYMPHONY OF DANCEHighly Anticipated All New National Tour Launches September 2023 (PRNewswire)

From the EMMY® award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE kicks off on September 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on December 23, 2023.

Presales start Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, April 28, 2023, at www.derekhough.com . VIP packages will be available through the site, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer whose credits include Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency).

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com.

2023 DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE DATES:

All dates and cities are subject to change.

Date City

September 28, 2023 Las Vegas, NV

September 29, 2023 Riverside, CA

September 30, 2023 Los Angeles, CA

October 1, 2023 Reno, NV

October 4, 2023 Seattle, WA

October 5, 2023 Spokane, WA

October 6, 2023 Boise, ID

October 7, 2023 Eugene, OR

October 8, 2023 Portland, OR

October 11, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT

October 12, 2023 Colorado Springs, CO

October 13, 2023 Denver, CO

October 14, 2023 Lincoln, NE

October 17, 2023 Cincinnati, OH

October 18, 2023 Milwaukee, WI

October 20, 2023 Chicago, IL

October 21, 2023 Peoria, IL

October 26, 2023 Grand Rapids, MI

October 27, 2023 Windsor, Ontario

October 28, 2023 Rama, Ontario

October 31, 2023 Minneapolis, MN

November 1, 2023 Appleton, WI

November 3, 2023 Akron, OH

November 4, 2023 Indianapolis, IN

November 5, 2023 St. Louis, MO

November 7, 2023 Kansas City, MO

November 8, 2023 Nashville, TN

November 10, 2023 Albany, NY

November 11, 2023 Hershey, PA

November 14, 2023 Durham, NC

November 15, 2023 Atlanta, GA

November 16, 2023 New Orleans, LA

November 18, 2023 Louisville, KY

November 21, 2023 Boston, MA

November 22, 2023 Red Bank, NJ

November 24, 2023 Waterloo, NY

November 25, 2023 Uncasville, CT

November 26, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA

November 28, 2023 New York, NY

November 30, 2023 Morristown, NJ

December 1, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ

December 2, 2023 Reading, PA

December 3, 2023 Brookville, NY

December 6, 2023 Oxon Hill, MD

December 7, 2023 Virginia Beach, VA

December 9, 2023 Sarasota, FL

December 10, 2023 Hollywood, FL

December 11, 2023 Tampa, FL

December 12, 2023 Orlando, FL

December 14, 2023 Sugar Land, TX

December 15, 2023 Grand Prairie, TX

December 17, 2023 San Antonio, TX

December 19, 2023 Mesa, AZ

December 20, 2023 San Diego, CA

December 21, 2023 San Jose, CA

December 23, 2023 Idaho Falls, ID



ABOUT DEREK HOUGH

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut in Make Your Move. On TV he starred alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Martin Short in NBC's Hairspray Live and appeared on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed West End production of Footloose. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging panel having previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer and 6-time champion. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

