LEVY HOLDING OPENS FIRST LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION

55-and-better active living community to debut in Lake Chapala, Mexico in Spring 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand, and Levy Holding, the prominent real estate developer in Mexico, announced signing the license agreement for Latitude Margaritaville International Lake Chapala, an active living community, set to debut in phases starting in spring 2024. Latitude Margaritaville International Lake Chapala will be influenced by the surrounding area, offering experiences, and living opportunities for those 55-and-better.

(PRNewswire)

Located in west-central Mexico, and an hour south of Guadalajara, Lake Chapala is home to a significant concentration of expats. Sitting on Mexico's largest lake, a volcanic crater lake, the destination boasts affordable living, inexpensive healthcare, and a great climate with daily temperatures around 75° F.

Chapala and neighboring Ajijic are nestled along the lake's shoreline, only separated by a few miles, with stunning mountainous backdrops. The area features unique cultural offerings, excellent restaurants, traditional festivals, boutiques, a walkable town square, and more.

"With the success and demand for Margaritaville-branded residential communities in the U.S., we're always looking for licensing opportunities and destinations that are compelling and dynamic. Lake Chapala was exactly that," said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville. "As a popular destination for expats, and with its diverse offerings and incredible climate, the area brings together elements of both active and laid-back lifestyles, and a dedication to community – all a major part of the way of life at Latitude Margaritaville International."

Developed by Levy Holding, Latitude Margaritaville International Lake Chapala will feature a total of 194 accommodations, including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 430 sq. ft. to 915 sq. ft., as well as 1,292 sq. ft. one-story homes. With resort-style amenities and an island-inspired feel, residences will feature contemporary design elements with prices starting from the $233s. Sales will start this summer.

"With its great quality of life, warm climate, abundant vegetation, and nature, as well as the impressive lake that invites reflection, Chapala is the perfect destination that evokes Margaritaville's passion and relaxation – elements found in a dedicated community, not simply a real estate development," said Agustin Levy, CEO & President of Levy Holding. "We know this will be the first step in encouraging more expats to visit and invest in Mexico."

The first phase of the project will feature designated food & beverage locations, pools, pickleball courts, a theater, and more.

For more information, visit here. Renderings available for download here.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 30 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill. Inspired hotel brands with high-quality institutional partners include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville's properties includes the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea, which debuted in 2022 with its first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Levy Holding

Levy Holding is an integral and autonomous business group focused on real estate development, seeking to innovate and offer the best quality in all projects, always considering sustainability and the human factor behind them. For more information, please visit www.levyholding.com.

Media Contacts:

Margaritaville

Finn Partners, margaritaville@finnpartners.com

Levy Holding

Santiago Saracho, santiago.saracho@levyholding.com

Brenda Ramirez, bramirez@trendsetera.com.mx

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Margaritaville