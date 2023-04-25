Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,379.05189(1) $0.34476(1) May 12 June 15 Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,408.44078(1) $14.08441(1) May 12(2) June 15 Series L Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAB5) $2,036.34078(1) $20.36341(1) May 12 June 15 Series M Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAC3) $2,562.50 $25.625 May 12 June 15(3) Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 May 12 June 1 Series P Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAE9) $618.75 $24.75 May 12 June 1(3) Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 May 12 June 1





Notes:

(1) In the table, dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I, Series J, and Series L are rounded to the hundred-thousandths

position for the convenience of the reader. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share

for Series I are $1,379.05188888888889 and $0.34476297222222, respectively. Rounded to the fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per

share and dividend per depositary share for Series J are $1,408.44077777777778 and $14.08440777777778, respectively. Rounded to the

fourteenth decimal place, the dividend per share and dividend per depositary share for Series L are $2,036.34077777777778 and

$20.36340777777778, respectively. (2) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase

Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2023. (3) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series M and Series P are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

