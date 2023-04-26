Fox Corporation Announces Formation of Tubi Media Group

Paul Cheesbrough Set to Lead the New Business Unit as CEO

Farhad Massoudi to Step Down, New CEO of Tubi Streaming to be Announced

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation ("FOX" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced the formation of the Tubi Media Group under the leadership of newly appointed CEO, Paul Cheesbrough.

The new division will house FOX's standalone digital businesses - including Tubi, Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs - as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX's wider digital business in News, Sports and Entertainment. The creation of this division reflects the growing momentum of FOX's digital businesses and will provide the necessary strategy, leadership and focus to take them to the next level.

"Our strategic acquisition of Tubi in 2020 established a cornerstone in our digital streaming strategy, which under Paul and Farhad's leadership has driven record growth and is now the clear market leader in AVOD in the US," said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Fox Corporation.

"Building off this momentum, and complementing the strong growth being driven in our company wide digital revenues, now is the right time to bring these efforts together into a new business unit which will be tasked with spearheading our digital expansion and partnering with our brands to drive continued growth."

Cheesbrough, who served previously as CTO and President of Digital for Fox Corporation, where he oversaw the acquisition and management of Tubi, will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and CEO of Fox Corporation.

"We have incredible momentum across our digital portfolio at FOX and it's a privilege to lead and oversee this next stage of growth," said Cheesbrough. "With a strong foundation to build off, from Tubi's unrivaled growth in the AVOD space to our record setting 4K streaming operation for Super Bowl LVII, I'm looking forward to working with our talented team to drive this growth for FOX.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Farhad for his partnership over the past few years. He's a true pioneer in the streaming space and saw the opportunity in AVOD long before others. The fact that we're building this new business around Tubi's brand and the momentum that the company has achieved is testament to everything that Farhad founded, built and delivered over the years."

"It has been an incredible three years since the acquisition of Tubi, leading to its great success within the FOX family," said Massoudi. "I am grateful to both Lachlan and Paul for their guidance, support, and partnership. I know that I am leaving Tubi in the best shape it has ever been, and its future is very bright."

Tubi Media Group will announce the new CEO for Tubi Streaming in the near future while Massoudi will remain through a transition period until the end of June.

ABOUT FOX CORPORATION

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

ABOUT TUBI MEDIA GROUP

The new business unit will have three lines of business that will focus on streaming, advertising and engineering services: Tubi Streaming will house our current AVOD business which has grown, under the leadership of Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi, to become the #1 market leader in advertising-based streaming; AdRise will be a large scale video advertising network that incorporates all of FOX's video inventory (including Tubi, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX News Media, FOX TV Stations and more); Fox Digital Platforms Group contains Blockchain Creative Labs, and Credible as well as the platform services that underpin FOX's news, sports and entertainment products and services.

