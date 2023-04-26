Global Learning Systems Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Global Learning Systems Wins Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Training in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

SAN FRANCISCO , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Learning Systems is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Congratulations to Global Learning Systems for winning CyberDefense Managzine's coveted Editor's Choice for Cybersecurity Training (PRNewswire)

Global Learning Systems takes home the Editor's Choice Award for Cybersecurity Training!

Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Training

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Larry Cates, President and CEO of Global Learning Systems.

"Global Learning Systems embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Global Learning Systems

Global Learning Systems is an industry leader in security awareness and compliance training with more than 30 years of experience developing behavior change programs. Recognized by Gartner for five consecutive years, GLS's security awareness solution enables organizations to customize programs that identify areas of vulnerability and change employee behavior to create a security-minded and compliance-oriented workforce. https://www.globallearningsystems.com/

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Learning Systems