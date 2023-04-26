New Online Alliance Aims to Inspire More Accessible Technology for People with Hearing Loss

Industry and consumers invited to collaborate on products that improve everyday lives

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One in seven Americans now has hearing loss, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally the numbers are expected to double by 2050. This growing problem is driving the need for new technologies to help people successfully communicate, live and work. These products and services are often developed without the input of consumers with hearing loss who use them. A new online program called the Industry-Consumer Alliance for Accessible Technology (ICAAT) hopes to change that.

ICAAT provides an easy, structured way for industry and consumers to work together and inspire better technology.

ICAAT provides an easy, structured way for industry and consumers to connect, work together and inspire better technology from the ground up. For the first time, industry representatives can enlist consumers with hearing loss in product research and testing and talk directly with them to learn more about their accessibility needs. Consumers can also engage in discussion groups and share user experiences. ICAAT was developed by Gallaudet University, American Institutes for Research (AIR) and Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA). You can access ICAAT at allianceforaccess.org.

ICAAT comes at a key time when technological advances have the potential to enable more and better access for all, including people with hearing loss. Automatic speech recognition for captioning has become mainstream, over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are now available for purchase directly by consumers and new wireless connectivity options for audio streaming are on the horizon.

"We know that technology can help people with hearing loss stay engaged and connected on the job, with their families and in life," says Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA). "HLAA represents consumers, and we work with industry, so a program like ICAAT that brings both sides together is a win-win that will enhance innovation and change the lives of millions of people with hearing loss."

"Hearing loss is a 'hidden' disability that can be isolating," says American Institutes for Research Managing Researcher Kathleen Murphy, who leads AIR's Individuals with Disabilities unit. "The number of people who would benefit from hearing-accessible products is growing. Supporting dialogue between them and industry, as well as among each other, is a great opportunity for all."

"You're at a competitive disadvantage if your products aren't accessible to people with hearing loss," says Dr. Christian Vogler, director of the Deaf/Hard of Hearing Technology Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center (DHH Technology RERC) at Gallaudet University. "Our vision is to make products accessible from the beginning. ICAAT helps industry achieve this via collaborating directly with consumers."

ICAAT was developed through a grant from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research (grant number 90REGE0013). Visit allianceforaccess.org for more information.

