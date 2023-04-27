Internationally Renowned Sports Event WTT Champions Macao 2023 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group Successfully Concluded

MACAO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, was successfully concluded on April 23 at Macao Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The exciting matches were well received by Macau's residents and tourists, who witnessed the triumphant wins of China's Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu in the men's and women's singles tournaments. At the awards presentation ceremony, the two champions were awarded by distinguished guests including Mr. Cheong Weng Chon, Acting Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Ms. Petra Sörling, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President; Mr. Liu Guoliang, ITTF Deputy President, WTT Board Chair and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Ms. Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissioner's Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR; Mr. Steve Dainton, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, WTT Board Director; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Li Ning, Founder of the LI-NING brand, Group's Executive Chairman; and Mr. Hao Linian, Ganten Group Vice General Manager.

Held from April 17 to 23, the WTT Champions Macao 2023 featured 64 of the world's top male and female singles' players, including Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi from China; Tomokazu Harimoto, Yukiya Uda, Mima Ito, Hina Hayata and Kasumi Ishikawa from Japan; Truls Möregårdh from Sweden; Hugo Calderano from Brazil; Dang Qiu and Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany; and Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong, China. This year's event was expanded from five days to seven days in hopes of offering table tennis fans from around the world with more time to visit Macau and witness the excitement.

In celebration of the World Table Tennis Day, on April 23, which was also the final day of the WTT Champions Macao 2023, GEG joined the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, WTT, and Macau Table Tennis General Association on co-hosting a promotional activity at Ruins of St. Paul's, one of Macau's most famous World Heritage Sites. Featuring the interactive and joyous play matches between the distinguished guests and members from the Macao Youth Table Tennis Academy, Macau Special Olympics ("MSO"), GEG Volunteers Team, and the world-class table tennis athletes including Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, Lin Shidong, Alexis Lebrun, Félix Lebrun, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong, Qian Tianyi, and Zhu Sibing, the event attracted a large number of tourists, table tennis fans and onlookers. Through this initiative, GEG hoped to promote sports for all, showcase the multi-faceted charm of Macau's World Heritage sites, advocate social inclusion and support Macau in becoming a healthy and harmonious community.

Since its debut in 2020, the WTT tournaments have created a table tennis craze among Macau residents and tourists whilst injecting vitality into Macau's sports industry. With GEG being the event's presenting partner for three consecutive times, this year, GEG joined the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government and WTT as co-organizers of the "WTT Champions Macao 2023" and presented a series of exciting matches, along with a variety of promotional activities, to encourage table tennis lovers to participate in this international sports event and enrich their sports tourism experience.

Moving forward, GEG will continue to actively promote sports and its related exchanges in the community, develop local sports, promote the development of "tourism + sports", and help Macau establish itself as a multi-sports host city and "World Center of Tourism and Leisure."

Wang Chuqin (China) won the game in straight 4 sets. (PRNewswire)

Wang Manyu (China) defeated teammate Chen Meng (China) to win the women’s singles champion. (PRNewswire)

A promotional event was held at the Ruins of St. Paul’s to celebrate the World Table Tennis Day and advocate social inclusion in support of Macau in building a healthy and harmonious community. (PRNewswire)

