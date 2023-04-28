Politics & Inclusion Host 2nd Annual Dinner to Celebrate Journalists of Color During White House Correspondents' Weekend

Abby Phillip, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Gayle King, Jonathan Capehart, April Ryan, Cecilia Vega, Jim Acosta, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Rachel Scott and more to serve on the Host Committee.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Politics & Inclusion will host its annual dinner on Friday, April 28 in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the bi-partisan diverse voices in politics and media, both rising stars and established industry leaders. Abby Phillip, Anchor of Inside Politics Sunday on CNN and Lauren Wesley Wilson, CEO of ColorComm Corporation are co-hosts of the Politics & Inclusion Dinner.

In its second year, the dinner held during White House Correspondents' Weekend will bring together 50 journalists of color representing major news networks and traditional print and online media.

"Recognizing and celebrating journalists of color and leaders in the newsroom who spearhead the political dialogue and storytelling of our nation's elected officials is indicative of our industry's future. This event is a celebration of the progress that our industry has made and a push for greater diversity in the newsrooms," said Abby Phillip, Anchor of Inside Politics Sunday.

"Hosting the Politics & Inclusion Dinner during White House Correspondents' Weekend is an opportunity to honor inclusivity. We celebrate the rising stars, established journalists and executives who help strengthen the voices of those who are often underrepresented in the media industry and political discourse," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, CEO of ColorComm Corporation.

Google, Moët Hennessy USA and Walmart will sponsor the event.

