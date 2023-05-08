Fibocom Launches 5G Smart Module SC151, Powering up 5G Connectivity for AIoT Industry

Fibocom launches the 5G smart module SC151 with a comprehensive capability to empower the AIoT industry. Powered by the Qualcomm® QCM4490 Processor, the module offers elevated 5G cellular and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for AIoT terminals, further boosting the commercialization of 5G AIoT applications.

SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the global launch of 5G smart module SC151 to enhance AI-based applications with premium 5G and Wi-Fi 6E experience and high-performance processing capability. Based on the Qualcomm® QCM4490 Processor, Fibocom SC151 can be used in a wide range of 5G AIoT scenarios in the global market, it is an ideal wireless solution for terminals such as industrial handhelds, point-of-sale devices, body-worn cameras, PoC (push to talk over cellular), etc.

Compliant with 3GPP Release 16 standard, Fibocom SC151 adopts a high-performance octa-core processor that allows applications to run smoothly, integrates a high-performance graphics engine to allow smooth video playing and multi-channel camera input. In addition to select AI capabilities, Fibocom SC151 extends its 5G connectivity by supporting DL 4x4 MIMO as well as UL 2x2 MIMO, roaming under both 5G SA and NSA network architectures, allowing backward compatability with 4G/3G bands. SC151 also extends its advancements by supporting 2.4G+5G WLAN and Wi-Fi 6E, plus DBS (Dual Band Simultaneous) to increase the overall capacity and performance. Benefitting from the Qualcomm QCM4490 processor and its 3GPP release 16 capabilities that enable international carrier support, there are five variants of SC151 module series to support regional frequency bands in EMEA, Americas, APAC, etc.

The module also supports multi-constellation GNSS (GPS(L1+L5 Dual Frequency Bands)/GLONASS/BeiDou), which significantly improves position accuracy in mobile scenarios while greatly simplifying product design. SC151 is equipped with Android 13 operating system in preparation for subsequent OS upgrades in the future. With a rich set of interfaces including MIPI/ USB/ UART/ SPI/ I2C, etc., enabling flexibility and ease of integration to meet various application demands of the AIoT industry.

"The convergence of AI and 5G technology has impacted many aspects of the IoT industry, the use of AI compute for decision-making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective industrial solutions," said Eden Chen, General Manager of MC Product Line, Fibocom. "Fibocom 5G smart module SC151 is the ideal wireless solution for customers to develop and extend next generation high performance applications with premium 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and AI capability. With the long lifespan of SC151, we are looking forward to achieving great success across the global AIoT market."

"AI is an extremely important part of the IoT landscape, with the SC151 powered by the Qualcomm QCM4490 Processor, technology will become even more advanced for enterprises across the globe," said Dev Singh, Vice President, Business Development and Head of Building, Enterprise, and Industrial Automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies is proud to collaborate with Fibocom to enable them to create such an innovative product for a diverse range of applications, especially as the AIoT landscape continues to evolve."

The engineering sample of SC151 will be available starting Q2 2023.

