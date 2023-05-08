GIG Myron Holdings SPV, LLC, an affiliate of Go Global Retail closes deal to acquire promotional gifting company Myron Inc

MAYWOOD, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myron, Inc., a leading promotional gifting company with manufacturing facilities and offices in the US and Germany, with additional support offices in Canada, Honduras and China, has been acquired by newly formed GIG Myron Holdings SPV, a portfolio company of the GIG Myron Holdings LLC Group, an affiliate of Go Global Retail.

This acquisition is part of GIG Myron Holdings LLC Group's strategy to invest in companies with strong growth potential.

GIG Myron plans to leverage Myron's extensive customer base and distribution network to expand its offerings in the promotional products market in the US, Canada and throughout Europe. This acquisition is part of GIG Myron Holdings LLC Group's strategy to invest in companies with strong growth potential and transform them into market leaders. Myron has been a family business for the last 70 years, and Jim Adler, former owner, will remain a shareholder of the new entity.

"I am pleased that Myron will be under Jeff and Christian's leadership so that it can continue its growth trajectory," said Adler. "Jeff Lederer's industry experience and track record, combined with GIG Myron Holdings' resources and expertise, will create exciting new opportunities for Myron."

"Myron is an exciting growth opportunity. We believe in Myron's organic growth ability as much as being the platform for add on acquisitions in this fragmented market," said Christian Feuer, Managing Director of Go Global and Co-Managing Partner of GIG Myron Holdings LLC Group. "We believe in a global strategy and are excited that Myron is already operating in so many countries."

Lederer further explained that, "the Promotional Products industry is in my blood and am thrilled that after 30 years in this amazing industry that I will continue following my passion of building, growing and scaling businesses and teams." "Myron has an amazing team, a strong reputation for quality products, including a vertically integrated business model and we believe that by combining our expertise with Myron's strengths, we can create a truly exceptional customer experience for vendors and customers alike," says Lederer.

Lederer successfully scaled his family's leading supplier company, Prime Line, and successfully sold it in 2017 to top supplier alphabroder. "There are many exciting opportunities to succeed in this industry and with this acquisition, we have the opportunity to build on Myron's strong foundation and develop a leading platform for the promotional products industry which will provide value for our partner suppliers and distributors both domestically and internationally."

About Myron:

Myron operates out of facilities in New Jersey, Toronto, Honduras, Germany and China. They market directly to end users, distributors and suppliers through its decoration facilities throughout North America and Europe. With this acquisition, GIG Myron Holdings LLC Group plans to expand Myron's offerings and increase its marketing and sales efforts to grow the business. https://www.myron.com/

About GIG Myron Holdings LLC Group:

GIG Myron Holdings LLC group is a leading investment firm that acquires and transforms companies with strong growth potential. The firm leverages its resources and expertise to drive growth and create market leaders. The Group has an affiliation with Go Global Retail, a private equity firm focused on retail and brands. www.goglobalretail.com www.gigmyron.com

Contact:

Christian Feuer

christian.feuer@goglobalretail.com

