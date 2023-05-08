Mark Fligge Joins Introworks Branding, Communications and Launching Agency as Chief Marketing Officer

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introworks, a branding and marketing communications agency with over 31 years of experience launching products, services and brands, today announced that Mark Fligge has joined the organization as the Chief Marketing Officer. Fligge brings an extensive track record of success as a med-tech marketing professional to this newly created role.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Fligge join Introworks, " said Bob Freytag, Introworks president and co-founding agency partner. "His extensive client-side experience, branding skill and marketing vision will enable us to expand our capabilities and serve more med-tech customers. At Introworks we've helped hundreds of customers, from start-ups to fortune 500 companies, solve complex concepts and change conversations to help them win in tough market environments. Mark's exceptional ability to work closely with clients and understand branding, launch and communications from their perspective will advance our capabilities in delivering world-class partnership and value."

Prior to joining Introworks, Fligge held senior marketing roles at a number of leading medical device companies. He was the vice president of marketing at the start-up Egg Medical; vice president of interventional urology at Coloplast; and vice president of marketing at ACIST Medical. Prior to these roles, Mark spent 13 years at Boston Scientific where he rose from product manager to director of drug-eluting stents, the largest product category within Boston Scientific's interventional cardiology business. Fligge holds a BA and MBA, both from the University of Minnesota.

"The stakes have never been higher in med-tech," said Mike McMillan, Introworks chief strategy officer and co-founding partner. "Every product launch, branding initiative or national sales meeting is a critical opportunity to get it right and establish your distinct identity and offering in the market. At Introworks, we live by the mantra, Launch is Life™. We're thrilled to have Mark on board; his vast client-side expertise, understanding of the med-tech space, and creative energy will greatly benefit our clients as we partner to bring their product launches, brands and initiatives to life."

Introworks is a different animal — an agency-consultancy hybrid, combining a strategy firm's ability to think deep, connect dots and change conversations, with the creative capabilities of a full-service agency. Our branding and marketing communications experience spans 31 years of launching products, services and brands that impact health, wellbeing, and the world we live in.

Businesses come to us to simplify complex concepts and change conversations to help their companies win in tough market situations. If you have tough market barriers to get through, we have the process, experience and imagination to help you succeed.

For more information about our agency, please visit www.intro.works.

