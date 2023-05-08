MAUDE'S AWARDS APPLICATIONS DUE TUESDAY, MAY 16

AWARDS RECOGNIZE AND REWARD INNOVATIONS IN ALZHEIMER'S CARE

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is really one of the more simple applications you will ever fill out…" said a former Maude's Awards winner.

Maude's Awards - Recognizing Innovations in Alzheimer's Care (PRNewswire)

May 16 . It is a very easy application! Visit Maude's Awards applications are due. It is a very easy application! Visit www.maudesawards.org

Despite the applications being due soon, Maude's Awards staff is encouraging you to get online and fill out the short application for good works already in place.

Maude's Awards applications are available here: www.MaudesAwards.org.

Now in its fourth year, Maude's Awards was developed to gather and share innovations that enrich the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and their care partners.

Maude's Awards annually makes up to eight awards – three $25,000 awards to organizations and up to five $5,000 awards to individuals – for innovations that have demonstrated success in one of four categories of care (Making Connections, Cultivating Health, Supporting Care Partners and Treating By Design - see https://maudesawards.org/the-awards/).

As an individual, one does not have to be a dementia care professional to qualify – the interest is to discover ways that family caregivers and persons with dementia are making life better for themselves and others in their situation. Please note: These are awards for existing programs, products or practices as opposed to grants for the future.

For more information about Maude's Awards and to access the Awards Application, visit www.MaudesAwards.org. Applications will be accepted through May 16 at 6pm PST.

The 2022 Awards Recipients were announced in September and can be found here - 2022 Awardees – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org)

Maude's Awards is a program of the Richard and Maude Ferry Foundation, and was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry in honor of his beloved wife of 64 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia and Richard continues the loving journey as a tireless advocate to discover and share innovations that speak to the challenges and needs of persons living with dementia, and their care partners.

Follow us!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maudesawards/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maudesawards/

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/company/maudes-awards/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maudesawards

Media Contact: Julie Furlong, 206.850.9448, juliefurlong@comcast.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maude's Awards