ABC Fitness Strikes Partnership Deal with Les Mills to Offer World Leading On-Demand Workouts via ABC IGNITE and ABC TRAINERIZE

ABC IGNITE and ABC TRAINERIZE mobile coaching apps allow fitness operators to enhance member experiences with streaming access to world-class Les Mills fitness classes anywhere, anytime.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ABC Fitness (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, has announced a partnership with Les Mills, the world's largest provider of group fitness programs, to offer its world-class on-demand video classes via ABC IGNITE and ABC TRAINERIZE. This partnership allows club operators to provide highly engaging and personalized fitness classes to their members, driving engagement and excitement in their fitness routines while delivering a competitive advantage for their business.

Integration of Les Mills on-demand video classes and range of workout programs, including BODYPUMP®, BODYCOMBAT®, and LES MILLS GRIT™, among others, will be available to ABC IGNITE Engagement and ABC TRAINERIZE Enterprises customers. It allows club operators to offer members access to high-quality and challenging workouts that can be performed from the comfort of their own homes or at their local club, all within a seamless, easy-to-use coaching app.

"When the world's biggest fitness technology company partners with the biggest provider of fitness programming on the planet, exciting things are possible," said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness. "ABC Fitness has a 40-year track record in bringing best-in-class technology solutions to market, and now as the need for cutting-edge content grows with the insatiable desire of members to workout anywhere, we are excited to work with Les Mills. Its quality, variety, and delivery of fitness content cannot be matched, and being able to offer this to our customers is a game changer for ABC, our customers, and the members they serve."

For 50 years, Les Mills has created the world's favorite fitness classes taught in 21,000 gyms around the globe. Scientifically designed to maximize results and inspirationally crafted by the world's leading choreographers to incredible music, the classes are cinematically filmed by award-winning production crews and presented by some of the world's best instructors.

"This partnership was formed from a common goal to support club operators build better businesses as they increase the health and fitness of members. Our programs are designed to deliver results to keep people motivated, and partnering with ABC Fitness allows us to touch even more lives. Through compelling content, we are uniquely positioned to provide a whole new level of personalization to help club operators looking to enhance hybrid fitness solutions. By increasing member engagement, we drive new members through club doors and increase their length of stay." Sean Turner, CEO of Les Mills.

According to industry reports (1 Global Fitness Report (2021), 80% of gym members want digital offerings as a part of their workout plan post-pandemic, and an overwhelming 84% of gym members workout at home. There is also an increase of 22% in membership sales for clubs with a digital model (Source: The Fit Summit Spring 2021). This partnership between ABC and Les Mills provides a strategic capability for operators to outpace competitors as well as unlock additional revenue streams through digital subscriptions. It makes it easier for clubs to position virtual personal training options and upsell streaming memberships to increase revenue opportunities.

"Les Mills brings a whole new level of personalization and engagement to digital content to help create a truly omnichannel experience for members. Now members do not have to be in the club to enjoy its classes and benefits to their lives. Today, content is an extension of any club, and tomorrow this is only going to gain in importance. Partnering with Les Mills ensures we can equip our customers to continue to thrive in this environment with programs that are as fun as they are varied and which can be integrated into any workout plan and enjoyed anywhere." explained Sharad Mohan, President of ABC TRAINERIZE.

Commenting on his experience, Matt Rismiller, CFO of Fitness CF said: "At Fitness CF, we have been focused on increasing average membership rates and retention by adding value to our Premier membership. In the wake of the pandemic, we have increasingly looked to improve the digital components of our membership as well. With ABC working with Les Mills, this became a quick and powerful solution to both goals, offering a seamless digital workout experience directly within the Fitness CF app powered by ABC Fitness".

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness (ABC) is the market-leading software and services provider for fitness businesses globally. Building upon a legacy of excellence, ABC enables fitness operators of all sizes, anywhere in the world, to transform their vision of fitness into seamless reality. Whether a boutique studio, international franchise, regional club chain, local gym, or personal trainer, ABC provides the industry insights, technology, and innovation to partner for growth long-term. Our club management solutions simplify business operations while unveiling opportunities for further development and evolution. We are the only software provider to be able to support fitness businesses from conception all the way through to high-scale growth internationally, delivering reliability and quality at scale.

Founded in 1981, ABC has grown its global capabilities and expanded its integrated solution suite through the development of best-of-breed platforms such as IGNITE, TRAINERIZE, GLOFOX, EVO, as well as other leading solutions like GymSales. ABC helps over 35 million members around the world and processes over $9.5B+ in payments annually for 24,000 clubs in over 92 countries. ABC is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company; a leading private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth software and technology companies. Learn more at abcfitness.com or thomabravo.com

About Les Mills

A global leader in group fitness programming, Les Mills has been providing people with innovative ways to exercise for over 50 years. Les Mills is the creator of 20 science-backed group fitness programs, delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 110 countries. Movers can participate in Les Mills workouts through a variety of delivery channels – in their club live or on demand, through their clubs' platform on the go, or through via the LES MILLS+ streaming platform. Every week, millions of people get fit with Les Mills. For more information, visit: www.lesmills.com

