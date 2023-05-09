Alside® Opens Three New Supply Centers

Expansion Positions Company to Better Serve Customers for Growth and Success

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Materials® – a market leader in vinyl windows and cladding, metal siding and trim – recently opened three new Alside® supply centers throughout the country to support its strong customer base by investing and expanding the business through innovative products and solutions.

Alside®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products (PRNewsfoto/Alside) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand our distribution in these three cities to provide greater convenience, material offerings and better customer service to remodelers and builders in these markets."

As an example of the company's evolution and growth, the new locations include a 20,000-square-foot facility in Conway, South Carolina. This site, in the Myrtle Beach metropolitan area, is a palletized warehouse offering exceptional manufactured Alside siding and windows along with a variety of other products, including fiber cement siding, doors and decking. Additionally, a 63,200-square-foot building is now open in Greensboro, North Carolina, along with a 20,000-square-foot supply center in San Antonio, Texas.

"We are excited to expand our distribution in these three cities to provide greater convenience, material offerings and better customer service to remodelers and builders in these markets," said Dan Watkoske, Division President – Alside. "Alside continues to see increased demand for our best-in-class products, including ASCEND® Composite Siding and Mezzo® windows, and the supply center openings will allow us to continue to support our customer's needs."

All locations feature:

Wide selection of siding, windows, soffit, trim, accessories and other leading building materials. This includes innovative, high-performance products, such as:

Designated showroom to view samples and displays.

Quick order fulfillment and reliable delivery from Alside's supply center direct to the job site.

Technical expertise from professionals who know the industry and can help with product specifications, installation tips and more.

For more information on Alside, visit www.alside.com

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leader in exterior building products for residential and commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Established in 1947, Alside offers vinyl windows, vinyl and composite siding and accessories, and metal building products. Alside also has more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States and provides installation services, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

The 20,000-square-foot facility in Conway, South Carolina is a palletized warehouse offering exceptional manufactured Alside siding and windows along with a variety of other products, including fiber cement siding, doors and decking. (PRNewswire)

A 63,200-square-foot Alside building is now open in Greensboro, North Carolina, along with a 20,000-square-foot supply center in San Antonio, Texas. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alside