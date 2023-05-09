Americans Won't Sacrifice Grilling Out This Summer, Despite Food Inflation

New data from Omaha Steaks shows while 40% of Americans have cut back on purchases, more people plan to grill out this summer – especially on Father's Day

OMAHA, Neb., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer approaching, Americans are craving time outdoors and in front of the grill – despite the ongoing pinch of food inflation. A recent Harris Poll commissioned by Omaha Steaks found while 40% of Americans have cut back on purchases – more than half (55%) are unwilling to sacrifice their summer grill-outs with family and friends1. America's 'Original Butcher' surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. adults before the summer season to better gauge how changing food purchasing habits impact Americans' attitudes and behaviors around grilling and shopping, how they plan to spend their time this summer, how they'll celebrate Father's Day and other related topics.

Dads want steak and quality time for Father's Day, more than any other gift

One of the biggest survey findings highlights that Americans overestimate that dads want tools for Father's Day more than they really do. In fact, 48% of dads want to be gifted a steak dinner (up 10% from last year's survey) or quality time with loves ones (44%) for Father's Day this year. A meaty meal is "the" gift most coveted by dads, besting other traditional gifts like tools/appliances, alcohol, clothing, tech, books, games, or sporting equipment.

"I'm a dad and I know that us dads crave and appreciate shared experiences with family," said Omaha Steaks CEO Todd Simon. "What a stark difference between what we think dads want versus what dads actually say they want. Of course, given the enduring popularity of Omaha Steaks as Father's Day gifts, we already know this to be true. So, give dad what he really wants – steak! - and the family experiences that naturally come with it."

Some other Father's Day findings include:

More than half of Americans (56%) will celebrate Father's Day at home versus going out to restaurants, due to budget restraints.

Dads want their steak dinner at home. 75% agree, "There's no better way to spend Father's Day than grilling with my family," and 82% state they want it to be steak or burgers on the menu.

Combating budget and quality concerns at the grocery store

Seventy percent of Americans are struggling to stay on budget and the same amount are looking to reduce how much meat they throw away at home due to spoilage. Americans are turning to frozen meat to combat fresh meat waste (56%) and offset rising prices (45%). And while the majority of consumers are doing most of their shopping in stores, less than half (44%) agree they can find quality meat options in the freezer section of grocery stores.

"The foundation for a great meal is quality ingredients, especially when selecting your meat," said Omaha Steaks executive Chef David Rose. "You want to ensure you have real, natural beef that's nutritious with one ingredient, and aged to unlock the meats' full flavor and tenderness. There are frozen meat options that do deliver a high-end, restaurant-quality protein. For example, Omaha Steaks meats are flash-frozen at peak freshness no matter when you enjoy your steak, it will taste as fresh as the day it was carved. This allows you enjoy just what you need, when you want it, so there's no worry about wasting fresh food or gambling with grocery store selections."

Upping your grilling game

Nine out of 10 (92%) Americans look forward to grilling, with 84% agreeing they would like to do even more grilling this summer than last year. Americans shared they enjoy the smells, sounds, and taste, with 68% loving the sensory experience grilling brings. And for 35% of Americans, grilling was named as a stress reliever – an increase from last summer. However, 7 in 10 Americans note they struggle with being able to fire up the grill with short notice due to difficulties in finding or choosing specific protein options.

"Our survey reminded us that people want the best of both worlds: 80 percent said they want restaurant quality steaks at home. And when it comes down to it, we know more than anyone nothing beats a premium cut of meat, grilled to perfection, and enjoyed with your family and loved ones," said Omaha Steaks President and Chief Operating Officer Nate Rempe. "That's why for more than a century, we've delivered unmatched offerings crafted by our expert team of butchers to ensure people get that gourmet experience like you would at a steakhouse, every time in the comfort of your own home or backyard."

Omaha Steaks is ready to make grilling season easy, with an array of proteins, sides, and desserts. To learn about all the best grilling techniques, recipes, and tips from Omaha Steaks executive chef David Rose, check out The Block. For more information, visit: OmahaSteaks.com or follow @OmahaSteaks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finish beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

1 Survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks, April 1-6, 2023, among 2,004 adults ages 18 and older.

