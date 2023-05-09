Centinel Spine® to Present at 2023 Castellvi Spine Symposium

Castellvi Spine Symposium is a leading spine course designed to support surgeon attendees in expanding their knowledge on the latest advances in the field of spine surgery.

Centinel Spine's lead engineer was selected to present an overview of future designs and current and potential development pathways for advancing Total Disc Replacement (TDR).

Centinel Spine has continued to innovate and evolve TDR through the recent introduction of the prodisc® C Vivo and prodisc C SK cervical Match the Disc™ TDR system.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), will present at the 2023 Castellvi Spine Symposium, being held May 10-13 in Duck Key, Florida.

On May 11, Ed McShane, Head of Motion Preservation Product Development at Centinel Spine, will provide an overview of the present and future of TDR technologies, including keys to successful device designs and pathways for future development. McShane was instrumental in the 2022 U.S. launch of the prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK cervical TDR system, which are the most recent TDR technologies to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These new TDR devices, along with the existing prodisc C, make up the Match the Disc™ system, an innovation that sets prodisc apart from all other TDRs, worldwide.

According to James Billys, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Florida Advanced Spine and Orthopedics in Tampa, Florida and Castellvi Spine Symposium Course Chair, "Adding a technical expert to our faculty of presenters will provide excellent insight into some of the key current and future design challenges related to total disc replacement implants. This type of insight supports clinical advancement for this procedure, as surgeons constantly look to improve patient outcomes. Centinel Spine is certainly one of the industry leaders and innovators in total disc replacement, and I am grateful for the support in adding the top engineer from this company to our clinical program."

"With the introduction of prodisc C Vivo, SK, and Nova, to complement prodisc C, Centinel Spine has continued to innovate and evolve the disc replacement options available to spine surgeons in the U.S.," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "We are honored that Ed McShane has been selected to present at the Castellvi meeting; as the lead engineer at Centinel Spine bringing the next generation of disc replacement innovations to the market, Ed is uniquely qualified to speak to TDR evolutions and future challenges & opportunities in the space."

Centinel Spine's prodisc portfolio represents the most comprehensive TDR systems in the world, offering both cervical and lumbar implants with anatomically-differentiated designs. Centinel Spine is the only company with FDA approval for both cervical and lumbar TDR systems. All of the prodisc cervical and lumbar devices incorporate prodisc CORE technology, the basis behind the predictable clinical outcomes of the prodisc platform after 30 years and over 240,000 implantations worldwide.*

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The Company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

