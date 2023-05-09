CHICKEN SALAD CHICK HONORS MOTHERS WITH FREE CHICKEN SALAD

- Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept Offers BOGO Large Quick Chicks for Mother's Day Celebration

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is kicking off Mother's Day weekend with a promotion for Moms offering a free Large Quick Chick of any of its famous chicken salads with the purchase of a Large Quick Chick on Friday, May 12 at all locations. Heading into Mother's Day weekend, guests can pick up their BOGO Quick Chicks to celebrate moms ahead of the holiday or take advantage of this special for Mother's Day gifting. In addition to the BOGO Large Quick Chick promotion, all restaurants will celebrate Mother's Day individually with surprises for Moms, great service and smiles all day Friday, May 12, including an additional "Month of Moms" promotion offering a free drink every day for the rest of May for all guests who scan receipts on Friday via the brand's Craving Credits app.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating Mother's Day with BOGO free Large Quick Chick on Friday, May 12 at all locations.

"Our recipes come straight from the heart and celebrating moms and families is at the core of everything we do at Chicken Salad Chick, especially since our brand was founded by a mother," said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicken Salad Chick. "Since we are closed on Sundays, our special event for moms takes place this Friday leading into the Mother's Day weekend. Our Quick Chicks can make Mother's Day lunch easy on Sunday or make a delicious gift she will love! We know how important it is to express love and appreciation to all the moms in our lives."

Made fresh from scratch every day, Quick Chicks are Chicken Salad Chick's grab and go packages available in all chicken salad flavors, pimento cheese and egg salad. Serving four to five people, Large Quick Chicks provide a variety of options to please a variety of family members and friends. From their savory selections to those with a sweet twist, Chicken Salad Chick has a flavor that will please everyone in the family. An easy, ready-to-go meal, Quick Chicks can be picked up any time from all Chicken Salad Chick restaurants and can even be ordered in the drive-thru.

"Chicken Salad Chick has always felt like home to me, and as a mom myself, I love our Mother's Day celebration on Friday," said Jen Crichfield, Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner and mother of two daughters in Westerville, OH. "We get to honor our own moms by taking care of our guests in special ways for Mother's Day. I'm grateful to our Westerville community and to my 'Chick' team, and since we're closed on Sundays, it's wonderful that our team is free to celebrate Mother's Day with family and friends."

Check your local Chicken Salad Chick restaurant for operation hours. Chicken Salad Chick's Mother's Day event is Friday, May 12. Promotion is one-day only, limit three per customer while supplies last. (all Chicken Salad Chicks are closed on Sundays).

For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 230 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Margo Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

mwilliams@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick