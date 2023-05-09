Eightfold AI Launches Skills-Based Talent Planning, Empowering Business Leaders to Stay Ahead of Market Shifts with a Future-ready Workforce

Understanding Talent at a Skills Level is a Significant Competitive Advantage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI, the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced Skills-Based Talent Planning. Eightfold Talent Planning is a solution for organizations to analyze, forecast, and future-proof their workforce by assessing skills and resourcing gaps in real-time. This is an effective way to reduce the risk of costly and disruptive reorganizations and withstand unpredictable industry shifts.

Today, enterprises rely on ineffective spreadsheets to plan their workforce, without a true understanding of talent and skill trends, such as a sharp rise in digital skills within financial institutions. This method is outdated and leaves many without a path forward in times of rapid change. Eightfold Talent Planning allows business leaders to understand how these trends impact the needs of their organization. Eightfold feeds this insight into its industry-leading Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Talent Flex solutions, allowing organizations to execute skills-based talent strategies at scale. Proactively hiring key roles and transforming existing jobs ahead of major workforce trends creates significant value, agility and flexibility for Eightfold customers, allowing customers to thrive during times of great upheaval.

"The speed at which business is evolving is too great for anyone to manage alone: our platform translates massive amounts of talent data into a blueprint for what skills a business has today and will need tomorrow," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO of Eightfold AI. "The result is an intelligent, easy-to-use offering that will allow business leaders to grow flexibly instead of being forced to execute on expensive, reactionary workforce changes."

Eightfold Talent Planning makes having a future-ready workforce a continual part of the talent process instead of a one-time exercise. This creates a strategic advantage, better aligning workforce planning with business objectives and allowing HR leaders to:

Leverage a global talent data set, including from the existing workforce, providing insights on people and industry talent trends

Understand market disruption's impact on every role: learn which skills will become more important, and which will reduce in prominence

Identify the talent to attract, engage, upskill and re-deploy into future roles

Forecast and scenario-plan the time required for skills and proficiency to develop in existing and emerging areas, and how roles and organizations should evolve over time

Capture progress and fully execute on a coordinated talent plan by integrating with Eightfold Talent Acquisition, Career Hub, and the entire Talent Intelligence Platform

"Utilizing robust talent data to inform and enhance actionable workforce planning - for both today's and tomorrow's needs, represents a massive step forward in the practical use of AI," said Kevin Moss, Managing Director, Workforce Planning Practice Leader, Deloitte Consulting, LLP. "We are proud to collaborate with Eightfold AI as they continue to bring people-first usage of advanced technology into the mainstream."

Learn more about Eightfold Talent Planning , and more about AI's impact on the talent space at Cultivate 2023 .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

