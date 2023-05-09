FENDER HONORS GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST, GUITARIST, SONGWRITER, AND PRODUCER STEVE LACY WITH ARTIST SIGNATURE STRATOCASTER®

The "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® Includes Player Plus Noiseless™ Pickups and Custom Steve Lacy Chaos Fuzz Circuit Voiced for Howling Sustain, Soaring Psychedelic Leads, and Roaring Riffs

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of the Steve Lacy "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® , a collaboration with California born-and-raised Grammy-winning artist, guitarist, songwriter, and producer Steve Lacy. This Signature Stratocaster® guitar is not only an homage to a player whose guitar-playing style is as technically proficient as it is emotionally evocative, but a celebration of Lacy's indelible impact on culture at large. Named for his trailblazing reputation, crowd-pleasing sounds, and stage looks, the "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® showcases Lacy's evolution from a hungry musician into a chart-topping artist and guitarist.

(PRNewsfoto/Fender Musical Instruments) (PRNewswire)

FENDER HONORS GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST, GUITARIST, SONGWRITER, PRODUCER STEVE LACY WITH ARTIST SIGNATURE STRATOCASTER

Rising to fame in 2015 as part of the alternative R&B and soul band THE INTERNET, the singer/songwriter, guitarist and producer has established himself as one of the music industry's foremost innovators – blurring genre lines while keeping a keen focus on expressive musicianship. Since his earliest days, Lacy has collaborated with notable artists such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Solange, and Vampire Weekend, and has made a name for himself in the couture world when he walked the runway for high-end fashion houses including Louis Vuitton and Gucci. Lacy's first chart-topping solo hit, "Bad Habit," was released in 2022 as the lead single from his Grammy-winning second studio album Gemini Rights. Now, marking the next milestone of his career, Lacy's signature Fender® Stratocaster® combines his stylish swagger and undeniable musicality, celebrating a career built on subverting expectations and inspiring a new generation to challenge conformity and establish a sonic palette entirely their own.

"This guitar means so much to me. It's a full circle moment. My first guitar was a Squier strat. It was the box set that came with an amp, case, quarter inch- the whole 9. Now I have my very own Fender Stratocaster guitar," said Steve Lacy. "The People Pleaser Strat, in a nutshell, is my dream guitar as a kid when I first started playing and my dream guitar as the guitarist I am today. An ode to the old classic design that Fender is known for with all the new specs that make a guitar feel like home. I hope everyone gets to experience the feeling of this guitar. I'm excited to see what people make with it."

The "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® is designed with a keen focus on innovation and disruption. Lacy's playing is rooted in robust melody and razor sharp technicality, but his chord changes and lead playing never conform to any tropes or norms. Thanks to the People Pleaser's broad tonal range and clear, crisp sound, guitarists everywhere can tap into that same boundless creative space that has made Lacy the eminent artist he is today. The soul of the instrument is its magical combination of Player Plus Noiseless™ pickups and onboard custom-voiced Fuzz circuit, which can create classic dirty tones ranging from overdrive to all out fuzz. Raw and gritty with heavy distortion and rich harmonics, the custom-voiced Steve Lacy Chaos Fuzz circuit is both aggressive and expressive with sparking crystal-clear high ends, throaty mids, and taut deep lows. Whether you are seeking to emulate Lacy's warm, oaky timbres and smooth chords or conjure your own personal chaos with the expressive Fuzz circuit, The Steve Lacy "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® keeps your guitar at the forefront of the music-making process.

Finished in a brand-new "Chaos Burst" finish that Steve dreamed up, the unique colorway is an embodiment of the guitarist's extraordinary tones. Modeled after Steve's favorite vintage Fender® guitars, the "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® features hallmark Fender design elements from its alder body and synchronized-tremolo to capture the ineffable magic of a well worn instrument, though it's also loaded with modernized features players seek to create their own singular sound. Giving the instrument a distinctly personal feel, the custom neck plate is stamped with Steve's original artwork and the back plate has a unique blue and green checkered pattern, which ties the vibrant model together. Finally, a custom dice inlay provides a subtle, visual motif to denote Steve's signature touch. Ahead of its official debut, eagle-eyed fans even caught a glimpse of the signature guitar during his recent SNL and Grammys performances, as well as on stage at his latest tour. Watch Jairus "JMO" Mozee demo the Steve Lacy "People Pleaser" Stratocaster .

In true tradition, Fender's Artist Signature Series honors iconic musicians through product progression and storytelling, creating instruments inspired by the unique specifications of the world's greatest guitarists and bassists. "We aimed to design a guitar that not only represents Fender's unwavering dedication to quality but also mirrors Steve's distinctive character and individuality," said Justin Norvell, EVP of Product at FMIC. "Steve is a longtime collaborator and fan of the brand, and Fender is proud to introduce one of our most innovative designs to date, which includes a brand-new chaos burst finish, that matches his eclectic personality, and a powerful integrated custom-voiced fuzz circuit, that delivers aggressive distorted tones for howling chords and solos."

To celebrate the launch of the Steve Lacy "People Pleaser" Stratocaster®, Fender created a multi-faceted campaign including out of home elements that exemplify Steve's impact on culture, a first for the brand. Residents and music fans in Los Angeles, New York, and London can expect to catch wild postings advertising the signature model at some of the busiest intersections in their cities for the next three weeks. Those attending concerts put on by Live Nation in Los Angeles and New York will have the opportunity to catch ads showcasing the "People Pleaser" across 33 shows. New Yorkers can see ads on 85 LinkNYC boards around music venues and stores throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, while in Los Angeles, Steve will grace one of the city's largest digital billboards, located blocks from the Crypto.com arena.

Additionally, the campaign will kick off with a stylized visual, starring Steve and his signature model guitar. Filmed by videographer Tino Shaedler, and photographed by previous Steve Lacy collaborator, Mason Rose, 'THE PEOPLE PLEASER' film commemorates Steve's knack for being a crowd pleaser with his bona fide stylistic choices in sound and dress. The film also underlines Fender's withstanding ability to delight the next generation of guitar players in unexpected ways and create models that champion style, without sacrificing the brand's quintessential quality or sound. Watch Steve Lacy showcase his singular style while highlighting how the "People Pleaser" Stratocaster drips with effortless charisma and cool.

"Steve's unique sound and style have distinguished him as one of the leading artists of the new generation, who keep the guitar's role in music and culture exciting and relevant," stated Evan Jones, the Chief Marketing Officer at FMIC. "Inspired by Steve, the 'People Pleaser' Stratocaster is designed to captivate audiences and appeal to guitarists seeking a unique instrument that stands out in their collection."

To learn more and view product descriptions, click HERE . Product and lifestyle images of Steve Lacy and of the Steve Lacy "People Pleaser" Stratocaster guitar can be found HERE .

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

Steve Lacy "People Pleaser" Stratocaster® ($1,399.99 USD, £1,299.00 GBP, €1,499.00 EUR, $2,599.00 AUD, ¥203,500 JPY) A Grammy-nominated R&B innovator and Gen-Z guitar hero, Steve's instantly identifiable guitar work, exceptional songwriting and innovative production have made him an undeniably compelling artist and highly sought-after collaborator. Steve Lacy's infectious hooks, inventive approach, and intelligent harmony are showcased in his formative work with The Internet and genre-bending solo releases as well as his collaborations with J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Vampire Weekend, and Tyler, The Creator. The Steve Lacy People Pleaser Stratocaster® features an alder body in a subtly striking Chaos Burst finish loaded with Player Plus Noiseless™ single-coil pickups and a custom onboard Steve Lacy Chaos Fuzz circuit to craft a huge range of inspiring tones. For unlimited playability, the People Pleaser features a modern deep "C" neck with a 9.5" radius maple fingerboard and narrow tall frets. A touch of Steve's personal style comes by way of the custom double dice inlay at the 12th fret, neck plate engraved with Steve's original artwork, funky green/blue checker patterned back plate and vintage-style hardshell case with fuzzy green interior. The Fender® Steve Lacy People Pleaser Stratocaster® produces a wealth of tones to match his singular style, limitless vision and maverick sense of sonic exploration.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Fender (standard and stylized), Stratocaster and Strat are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Noiseless is a trademark of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments