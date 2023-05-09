GOODYEAR LAUNCHES NEW ALL-SEASON COOPER® PROCONTROL™

The Cooper® ProControl™ Tire is built for a wide range of vehicles with more than 60 sizes available

AKRON, Ohio, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced the Cooper® ProControl™, an all-season tire engineered to help deliver enhanced wet handling and long-lasting, even tread wear for confident control and traction for today's drivers.

With 60 sizes available, the new Cooper® ProControl™ is built for a wide range of today's vehicles including commuter touring coupes, sedans – including entry performance sedans – and small to large SUVs. With Wear Extending Technology and larger polymers that add strength to the compound for extended tread life, drivers can expect durability, backed with an up to 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty*.

"With every commute comes uncertainties, sometimes as unpredictable as the weather," said Michiel Kramer, director, product marketing at Goodyear. "That's why we engineered the all-season Cooper ProControl to help take the 'what ifs' out of your journey with optimized handling and traction delivering a confident and in-control driving experience wherever the road takes you."

Available in a wide range of sizes, from 16 to 22 inches, the Cooper® ProControl™ provides even wear for crisp handling at every turn and boasts a variety of stability-enhancing features, including:

Even Wear Arc™ Technology for balanced pressure at the tire-to-road contact area

Water evacuation grooves that help clear water from the tread for improved wet traction

Sipes that widen as the tire wears to clear tread and maintain grip on the road

Armor Belt™ Technology that helps provide the stiffness and strength needed for a crisp steering response

For more information about the Cooper® ProControl™, as well as all of Cooper's on-and-off road tires, visit www.coopertire.com .

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

* See warranty brochure for complete details.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

