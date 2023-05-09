Corolla Nightshade Edition Announced for MY 24 Sedan, Hatch and, for the First Time, Hybrid

PLANO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Corolla keeps pouring on style with the return of the Nightshade Special Edition for model year 2024. Based on the SE grade and available on the Corolla Sedan, Hybrid, and Hatchback, the Nightshade edition brings an extra touch of character to this feature-packed lineup.

Guess Who’s Back? Nightshade's Bold Style Returns to the Corolla Family for 2024 (PRNewswire)

The Nightshade's bold style will feature blacked-out badging and black accents. Bronze-finished 18-inch wheels will also come standard – adding a spark of contrast on each model. Up front, this unique trim will include a sport mesh gloss-black front grille with blacked out Toyota badges, while the side is treated with black painted sport side rocker panels and black capped heated power outside mirrors. Additional eye-catching details continue around back, with blacked-out rear badges, a black shark fin antenna, rear lip spoiler, and lower diffuser. The Hatchback model adds a large black Vented Sport Wing and two-toned roof to the mix for an extra dose of personality.

All Corolla Nightshade models are built on the Toyota New Global Architecture-C platform (TNGA-C). Its super-rigid structure, low center of gravity and standard Independent MacPherson-type strut front suspension with stabilizer bar and multi-link rear suspension endow all Corolla models with exemplary handling agility and ride comfort.

The Corolla Hybrid Nightshade model will be available on both the Front Wheel Drive and electronic on-demand All Wheel Drive equipped models. The system on AWD equipped models employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed. All Corolla Hybrid Nightshade models will be powered by a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve 138-hp engine paired to two electric motor generators that has a 47 MPG combined manufacturer estimated fuel economy rating.

Under the hood of the Corolla sedan and hatch gas models that sport the Nightshade look is a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve 169-hp engine. The sedan model has a manufacturer estimated rating of 34 MPG combined and the hatch model has a manufacturer estimated 35 MPG combined rating. The gas-powered sedan and hatchback use Toyota's standard Dynamic Shift continuously variable transmission for a distinct performance feel thanks to a gearset used as a "first" gear for start-off acceleration, before seamlessly handing off to the CVT's pulley system. Synchronization of the increasing engine revs and vehicle speed provides a linear acceleration feel.

All 2024 Corolla Nightshade models will feature Sport seats with sport fabric inserts, 4.2-inch color Multi-Information Display (MID) with customizable settings, Toyota Audio Multimedia with eight-inch touchscreen, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard.

Available colors on the Corolla sedan and Hybrid Nightshade Edition will include Midnight Black Metallic, Classic Silver Metallic, and Ice Cap. The Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition offers two-tone paint combinations, which include Windchill Pearl with Midnight Black Metallic Roof, Classic Silver Metallic with Midnight Black Metallic Roof, and solid Midnight Black Metallic. For music lovers, an available JBL® Premium Audio package will bring out the best in any playlist. While an available SE Premium package adds convenience with a power tilt/slide moonroof with sliding sunshade and Qi wireless charger to the inside and safety with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA).

The Nightshade Special Editions add even more style to a Corolla lineup that received multiple updates for the 2023 model year that include redesigned LED headlights, new front fascia and grill designs, as well as modified rear diffusers and bumper styling across multiple grades of the sedan, hybrid, and hatch models.

Corolla Nightshade models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in the Fall of 2023. Additional details and pricing for the 2024 Corolla Nightshade Special Edition, and the complete Corolla lineup (Hybrid, gas, and hatch), will be shared later this year.

