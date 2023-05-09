Liam Moran Joins UST as an Advisory Board Member for the Financial Services Sector

Latest addition demonstrates UST's commitment to continued growth and innovation in this rapidly expanding field

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced that Liam Moran, a specialist in financial services, has joined the company as a member of its Advisory Board. With a strong background in banking and technology, he will bring the experience of working across a range of complex business, compliance, and regulatory environments on a global scale to UST.

Liam is the founder of fintech start-up Akuroo as well as an advisor to the Open Bank Project. He has worked with several global Tier-1 banks in Europe and North America. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in financial services, speaking at conferences and authoring works expounding on the importance of the smart use of technology in accelerating disruption in financial services.

Adding Liam to UST's global financial practice will further empower the company to build relationships in key markets and develop its operations in this dynamic, challenging, and exciting sector.

"UST has dramatically expanded its footprint in the financial services sector in recent years, and I'm proud to be joining a team of world-class experts working to maintain this upward trajectory. As the worlds of finance and technology become ever more intertwined, I'm looking forward to working with UST to position the company for sustained success in the years to come. We aim to both expand the client base and strengthen existing relationships," said Liam Moran, Advisory Board Member, UST.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to welcome Liam Moran as an Advisory Board Member. In addition to his expertise and decades of experience in this field, he shares UST's commitment to delivering transformation through innovation. Liam will equip us to build new relationships and strengthen existing ties by leveraging our platforms in the AI/ML, Data, Intelligent Automation and Operations Resilience as we look to capitalize on our recent growth and success," said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, UST.

In addition to his work, Liam is an avid cyclist and has completed four full Ironman triathlons. He resides in the west of Ireland.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, Australia:

Team Lewis

ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST