New Leadership on the Great Minds Digital and Product Teams to Spur Further Growth, Expand Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key divisions of Great Minds PBC® are getting new leadership. The changes will help the PK–12 innovator expand its digital and product offerings to reach more students and teachers.

Ian Lotinsky is the new Great Minds chief technology officer, stepping into that role after serving as CTO and head of platform at LearnZillion. In that position, he and his team expanded the product's reach to a third of K–12 teachers nationwide. More recently, he led the LearnZillion platform during its transition to Imagine Learning Classroom.

Rachel Stack will be the new chief product officer, coming to that position after serving as chief academic officer at Great Minds. Rachel joined Great Minds from Scholastic Education in 2015 and launched and led Wit & Wisdom ® , helping make it the widely used, knowledge-rich English language arts curriculum that educators and students nationwide use and love.

Steven Shadel is the new chief knowledge officer for math at Great Minds, overseeing the Eureka Math²® product group. He recently led the launch of the first Great Minds School in San Tan Heights, Arizona. Steven and his team helped the public school and its leaders raise achievement across subjects. Steven also led Great Minds Virtual .

"These outstanding leaders, each of whom is deeply committed to serving students and teachers, will support Great Minds in scaling and expanding into multiple subjects, supplemental products, and even more varied services," said Great Minds CEO Lynne Munson. "We have good reason to be confident that even our loftiest ambitions can become a reality if we work alongside leaders who understand what the next stage of our growth will require and have the courage to lead us there."

