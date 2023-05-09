Oceania Cruises Officially Welcomes Vista, First of All-New Allura Class

Giada De Laurentiis, Celebrity Chef and Godmother to Vista, Christens Line's First Ship in

More Than a Decade; Acclaimed Musician Harry Connick, Jr. Delivers Unforgettable

Performance at Portside Gala Ceremony in Valletta, Malta

IMAGES

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, last night christened its newest ship Vista at a glittering ceremony in Valletta, Malta. The first of the line's Allura Class vessels, the stunning 1,200-guest, all-veranda ship made her debut with a star-studded celebration headlined by her godmother, celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis, and an exclusive performance from legendary Grammy and Emmy award-winning musician Harry Connick, Jr.

Giada de Laurentiis pulls the lever to smash the ceremonial bottle of champagne on Vista’s bow (PRNewswire)

"We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than ten years and pave the way for an exciting future," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "The world-class experience of this beautiful ceremony perfectly aligns with Vista's impeccable onboard experience, which features a stunning design, exceptional entertainment, top-notch service and innovative culinary delights. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have worked tirelessly to bring us to Vista's grand debut."

At 791 feet (241 meters) long and more than 67,000 tons with capacity for 1,200 guests at double occupancy, Vista offers a market-leading staffing ratio with two crew members for every three guests. She also boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, which measure more than 290 square feet, plus new Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers. Setting new standards for comfort and residential-style luxury, she features all-veranda accommodations. Vista's elevated variety of onboard activities include eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues plus the luxurious Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

"I am so honored to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta," said Giada De Laurentiis. "From amazing culinary experiences to thoughtful details at every turn, Vista is truly a dream ship. Cheers to this inaugural season and to everyone who sails aboard her."

Continuing to elevate The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Vista features 11 onboard culinary venues including three which are new to Vista. These include Aquamar Kitchen, offering an array of wellness-inspired dishes with a hint of indulgence; The Bakery at Baristas, serving tempting freshly baked pastries; and new signature restaurant, Ember.

With an emphasis on innovating for drinks, as well as all things culinary, Vista is also introducing The Casino Mixology Bar, a new concept for the line, focused entirely on the art of the cocktail.

As godmother, De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes to be served in Toscana, Oceania Cruises' authentic Italian specialty restaurant evolved from rich family traditions, as well as The Grand Dining Room, the luxurious grand dame of the line's culinary venues.

Guests at the christening ceremony were treated to the opening performance of "Into the Night," Vista's dance-centric theatrical show led by renowned "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer and choreographer Britt Stewart, before De Laurentiis took the stage to officially name and christen Vista with the ceremonial Champagne bottle break across the ship's hull. VIP attendees then enjoyed a concert by headliner and legendary live performer Connick, who delivered 60 minutes of non-stop entertainment. The spectacular evening ended with celebratory fireworks over Valletta's historic harbor.

"I've been honored to perform at countless special occasions but have to say that celebrating this beautiful ship's entry into service was extra special," said Harry Connick, Jr. "Bon voyage, Vista."

Following the seven-night roundtrip VIP christening cruise, Vista will sail her maiden voyage on May 13 from Rome to Venice before embarking on a sold out summer in the Mediterranean. In September, she will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.

Vista's 2024 summer season will see her sail a series of Grand Voyages in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Adriatic Seas, visiting an intriguing array of iconic cities and smaller boutique ports throughout Italy, Turkey, Greece and the Holy Lands. A full overview of Vista's 2023 and 2024 itineraries can be found at OceaniaCruises.com.

For more information about Oceania Cruises, visit our website here , call 855-OCEANIA (855-623-2642) or contact a professional Travel Advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest newbuild, Allura, on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands.

CAPTIONS

0860: Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - Elect

0932: Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises

0953: Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises

0986: Frank del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

1002: The glittering pier-side ceremony took place in Valletta, Malta

1035: Frank and Marcia del Rio

1077: Captain Luca Manzi, master of Oceania Cruises' Vista

1095: Archbishop Scicluna

1114: Rabbi Segal

1145: Marcia duel Rio & godmother of Vista Giada De Laurentiis

1149: Marcia del Rio & godmother of Vista Giada De Laurentiis

1181: Giada de Laurentiis pulls the lever to smash the ceremonial bottle of champagne on Vista's bow

1216: Frank del Rio and the event emcee Lesley John, Oceania Cruises' first cruise director, who has officiated at every single Christening event

1355: Fireworks light up Valletta Harbor

0865: Harry Connick Jnr

0886: Harry Connick Jnr

1268: Harry Connick Jnr

1289: Harry Connick Jnr

1312: Harry Connick Jnr

1318: Harry Connick Jnr

1340: Group Image with Harry Connick Jnr, the Del Rio family and the Sommer family

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises (PRNewswire)

Oceania Cruises Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises