T. ROWE PRICE GROUP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share payable on June 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close business on June 15, 2023.

Additionally, at its annual meeting today, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s stockholders:

elected all 11 nominees to its Board of Directors;

approved, by a nonbinding advisory vote, the compensation paid to the firm's named executive officers;

approved the restated 1986 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, which includes the increase by 3 million shares of the share pool available for purchase by employees;

recommended, by a nonbinding advisory vote, one year as the frequency by which the company's stockholders will vote on compensation paid by the company to its named executive officers; and

ratified the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

