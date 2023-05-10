CARBONLEO AND L CATTERTON ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT IN RENNAÏ AND OPENING OF FIRST RETAIL LOCATION AT ROYALMOUNT

New beauty and wellness concept poised to redefine future of self-care to open in August 2024

MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rennaï, a new retail beauty and wellness concept is poised to redefine the future of self-care that encourages customers to prioritize and customize their entire regime in a single destination. With the support of its new investment partners, Carbonleo and L Catterton Real Estate, Rennaï will open its first flagship retail location in August 2024 at Royalmount, a new, luxury mixed-use development in Montreal, Canada.

The 36,000-square-foot beauty and wellness space will become the ultimate one-stop-shop destination for modern self-care, promoting an extensive product offering and services that include traditional aesthetics, dermatology, nutrition, fragrance zone and a revitalizing retreat all coexisting in a holistic, sustainable, world-class location.

Following the 2024 opening, Rennaï will introduce its holistic approach to beauty and wellness services with nine additional locations across North America by 2028, including major cities across the United States. Rennaï President and CCO Christopher Novak has led iconic beauty retailers over the last 10 years and will bring a wealth of luxury beauty savoir-faire to the launch.

"Rennaï will be known as the trusted friend and the authority on beauty and self-care – placing advice, consultation and services at the heart of a community," Novak said. "Our clientele will be drawn to the elevated and curated brand offering and the premium services available to them in one destination as a seamless experience. We are redefining the beauty and wellness experience by prioritizing individual needs, educating and inspiring in an alluring setting."

Located in Montreal's Midtown, Rennaï will join Royalmount's 170 retail tenants - including luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Gucci - and over 60 restaurants, alongside offices, a hotel and public green spaces. Royalmount, financed by Carbonleo and L Catterton, will become the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in America, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada.

Recognizing that today's advanced consumer expects an elevated shopping experience that goes beyond a product purchase, Rennaï will partner with brands that tell compelling stories and that stand for something meaningful. An immersive e-commerce platform and experience are also in development for the launch promising customers a smooth, synchronized, and uncomplicated experience with every interaction.

Andrew Lutfy, chief executive of Carbonleo and visionary of Royalmount, said, "Rennaï brings together art, science and nature. In addition to offering the latest beauty products and a vast array of wellness services, Rennaï is a space where you can go to escape the rush of your life, to take time out to reconnect with yourself and with your friends in a beautiful surrounding that encapsulates a seamless 360 self-care experience that promotes emotional wellness."

Mathieu Le Bozec, Managing Partner of L Catterton Real Estate, said, "With significant growth occurring globally in the beauty and wellness categories, Rennaï addresses the significant white space that our consumer research has identified and brings together all of the services and products that consumers desire into one location. We are excited to partner with Rennaï's talented team and our friends at Carbonleo to bring this vision to life."

About Rennaï

At Rennaï, we are dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal well-being through 360° self-care in a highly accessible setting. Inspired by the French word Renaissance, meaning rebirth and renewal, our brand is committed to empowering individuals on their journey towards self-care, self-love and self-discovery. Our range of carefully curated beauty products from around the world is complemented by personalized self-care services, including consultations with beauty, nutrition and wellness experts. We offer a variety of services to nourish the mind, body and soul, providing everything you need to feel your best, both inside and out.

For more information on Rennaï, visit: www.rennai.com

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be the first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use development in North America, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. It will feature more than 170 retailers, including 60 restaurants as well as experiential attractions. Conceived by real estate development and management company Carbonleo, Royalmount's aims to bring the best brands, experiences and offerings to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000-sq.-ft., two-level retail and lifestyle complex. The district will also house a 3-km elevated linear park as well as an 1.8-acre urban park.

For more information on Royalmount, visit www.royalmount.com

About Carbonleo

Carbonleo is a privately owned Quebec real estate development and management company, leading with a progressive, human-centred and vibrant approach strongly oriented toward varied experiences. Inspired by the world's best designers and international best practices, Carbonleo's team of experienced builders develops real estate projects that meet the expectations of current and future consumers. Building on the success of its previous innovative, mixed-use projects, Carbonleo aims to contribute to Montreal's revitalization and create a range of propitious and noteworthy projects with high added value that fit seamlessly into the neighbourhoods in which they come to life. The company, founded in 2012, has more than 160 employees and multiple projects in its portfolio, including Quartier DIX30, Royalmount and the Four Seasons Montreal Hotel and Private Residences.

For more information on Carbonleo, visit www.carbonleo.com

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing more than $33 billion of capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands.

For more information about L Catterton, visit www.lcatterton.com.

