IF YOU OWNED BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN GREIT LIQUIDATING TRUST AS OF JANUARY 1, 2012, YOU COULD BE INCLUDED IN A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announces a certified class action lawsuit now pending called Rohinton T. Aresh, a.k.a. Roy Aresh beneficiary of G Reit Liquidating Trust v. Gary H. Hunt, et al, Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2018-00982195 (the "Action").

What is this about? Rohinton T. Aresh, a.k.a. Roy Aresh ("Plaintiff"), on behalf of the purported class of over 13,000 Beneficiaries, alleges wrongdoing associated with each of the three properties held by the Trust in 2012. Plaintiff alleges that each of the properties were sold for less than fair value to insider entities or affiliate entities. In addition to the above, Plaintiff asserts wrongdoing associated with a promissory note payable to G REIT for $12 million dollars, to purchase and replace common stock in a company acquired by G REIT from the sale of one of the properties. Defendants deny any wrongdoing. Plaintiff also alleges the G REIT Trust terminated as of January 28, 2014, and Defendants deny this assertion.

Who is affected? All persons who, as of January 1, 2012, owned Beneficial Interests in GREIT LIQUIDATING TRUST (the "Class").

What are the options? If you come within the definition of the class set forth above in this notice, you will be automatically included in the class, unless you elect to exclude yourself from the class in accordance with the procedures described below. If you wish to remain in the class, you do not need to take any action at this time. Your choice to stay in the class or exclude yourself from the class has certain consequences, detailed below.

Do Nothing : If you wish to remain a member of this class action, you need not do anything. If you remain a member of this class, you will be represented by Plaintiff and his counsel (hereinafter "Class Counsel"). As a member of the class, you will be bound by the class judgment or settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, including any judgment issued in connection with the litigation or any settlement between the parties.

Exclude Yourself : If you do not want to participate in this lawsuit, you can exclude yourself by "opting out." By electing to opt out of this litigation, you will not receive the benefits of any judgment or settlement in this class action, and you will not be bound by any decision in this lawsuit. Rather, you will remain free to pursue individually any legal rights you may have against Defendants. In determining whether you want to be excluded from the class, you may want to consult your own attorney, as there are legal issues which may require consideration. To exclude yourself, you must submit a "Request for Exclusion" form available at www.cptgroupcaseinfo.com/GREITclassaction and mail it to the Notice Administrator: CPT Group, Inc., 50 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 by June 25, 2023.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.cptgroupcaseinfo.com/GREITclassaction, or contact the Notice Administrator by calling toll-free 1-(833) 816-0679.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

