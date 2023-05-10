Kia America makes EV ownership more accessible through new education efforts.

The Upcoming All-New Kia EV9 SUV Set for Nationwide Electrify Expo Tour

Series of Electrify Expo events to showcase Kia's sustainable mobility leadership

Electrify Expo attendees will have the opportunity to drive the award-winning Kia EV6 and Niro EV as well as be among the first to see the brand's all-new EV9 three-row SUV

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Kia's focus on popularizing electric vehicles, the fast-growing brand continues its push to make EV ownership easier for more people. Kia America announced the company's return to Electrify Expo. The nationwide tour will bring together leaders in electrification to discuss the future of the mobility industry. Kicking off in Long Beach, California, on Friday, May 19, attendees will have the opportunity to drive the Kia EV6, which was the winner of the esteemed North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ award and the GT version, which was recently announced as winner of the 2023 World Performance Car, in addition to the multi award-winning Niro EV. Attendees also will be among the first to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia's first dedicated three-row EV SUV1. Kia will participate in five Electrify Expo 2023 events, including: Long Beach, San Francisco, New York, Seattle and Miami.

"Electrify Expo is the premiere gathering for top companies and executives in electrification to share knowledge and discuss how we'll continue to work toward a seamless transition to all-electrified vehicles," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The 2022 Electrify Expo events were invaluable for our team to learn more about consumer attitudes toward electrification. We look forward to collaborating with our industry colleagues to help chart the best path forward and shape the future of the automotive industry."

Attendees and industry leaders will discuss legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

Electrify Expo has expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories in select markets. Executives from top mobility companies will discuss the key challenges, insights, available research and trends facing the mobility sector as it moves toward an all-electric future.

Kia's 2023 Electrify Expo Schedule

May 19-212

Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Convention Center June 23-24

San Francisco, CA

Alameda Point August 12-13

New York, Long Island

Nassau Coliseum September 9-10

Seattle

Marymoor Park October 14-15

Miami

Miami Dade Fairgrounds











In addition to making its award-winning EVs more accessible to more people, Kia is also bringing more clarity and understanding to EV ownership through an EV Education 101 video series. The video series teaches people about the various aspects of EV ownership, including common terms, charging infrastructure, maximizing battery life, range, technology and planning their next road trip.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

1 The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023. Inventory expected to be extremely limited.

2 Indicates Industry Day

