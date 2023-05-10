RFG Advisory Awarded on the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 List

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory , an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent Advisors, is pleased to announce it has been awarded on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023. This award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 26th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website .

USA Today and Statista selected Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm's growth of Assets Under Management (AUM). Recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 20,000 individuals, while the development of AUM was analyzed both short and long term based on publicly available data. In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were equally weighted) to derive the final score.

RFG Advisory is ecstatic to be recognized on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 based on both qualitative client and peer recommendations and quantitative growth data.

Bobby White, Founder and CEO of RFG, added, "RFG is always striving to improve what we offer to our Advisors, so they can be at their best for their clients. Being recognized by such a highly regarded publication shows us we're on the right track."

"We're absolutely thrilled and humbled to be named to this prestigious list of financial advisory firms," said Shannon Spotswood, President at RFG Advisory. "This is an honor that reflects our dedication to building an RIA of the future. Everything we do is in relentless pursuit of excellence for our independent Advisors, enabling them to grow, deliver exceptional client experiences and reimagine their potential."

In the past year, RFG was named a Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors, won top Wealthmanagement.com honors for their Advisor support initiatives, RFG Assist, and added 17 new Advisors to their team.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

