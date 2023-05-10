Scala Data Centers signs iMasons' open letter to encourage the use of greener concrete

The company commits to study and assess the adoption of sustainable input technologies and processes in its data centers, in line with its robust and pioneering ESG Program

SÃO PAULO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, signs an open letter published by the leadership of the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA) that encourages the adoption of technologies and the use of greener concrete. The initiative seeks to promote the usage of sustainable raw materials in the data center industry globally.

The ICA's open letter points out that concrete, steel, and aluminum production is responsible for 23% of total global carbon emissions, while concrete alone makes up 11%. Thus, the ICA recommends using the smallest amount of concrete possible or specifying and using the lowest carbon concrete as the material is available in scale for the market and meets structural, performance and cost criteria.

Currently, there are solutions that make it possible to reduce the use of ordinary cement and, consequently, reduce emissions from concrete production. Among them, limestone calcined clay cement (LC3) stands out, which has a carbon footprint around 40% lower. This and other solutions such as alkali activated cement based on waste metals, calcium sulfoaluminate (CSA), geopolymers and glass pozzolans from recycled glass can increase potential emission reductions by up to 70% and expand the pool of alternative cementitious materials.

Scala has an non-negotiable commitment to sustainability and has pioneering initiatives in the sector. The company's six data centers in operation use 100% renewable and certified energy, have an average PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of less than 1.4 – the lowest in the region – and its new buildings do not use water in their cooling process, in other words, they have a zero WUE (Water Usage Effectiveness). Scala also has an accelerated and long-term expansion plan that currently encompasses the construction and development of 11 data centers in Latin America. Until 2027, there will be 33 sites in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, adding up to a portfolio of over 900 MW.

"As a leader and pioneer in the Hyperscale colocation segment on sustainable bases in Latin America, Scala has an important role as a transformative agent. We promote a low-carbon economy and constantly seek and implement innovations focused on reducing our emissions and maximizing the efficiency and sustainability of our operations. This occurs both in energy consumption and in the study and analysis of technologies and processes that optimize inputs such as concrete, which plays an important role in our raw materials composition", explains Agostinho Villela, VP of Engineering and CTO at Scala.

The company is a Foundation Partner of iMasons, a non-profit global professional association founded in 2016 aiming to bring together companies responsible for developing the digital age and creating a better-connected world for people, and which has ICA as one of its initiatives. Scala and the entity work together on projects such as the iMasons Brazil Chapter, created in August 2022, and the first of its kind in Latin America, in addition to the ICA itself. Villela leads the Brazilian iMasons chapter.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 700 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale customers, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each customer in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

