Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reports Domestic and International Results for its Affiliate Network

The brand retained more than $3.2 billion in domestic sales volume in Q1 2023
MADISON, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, today announced the retention of 25 affiliated domestic companies through renewal and succession strategy efforts, accounting for more than $3.2 billion in sales volume in Q1. Coldwell Banker Real Estate continued its dedication to growth by welcoming 5 domestic companies and the Coldwell Banker international master franchisees reported 22 international companies affiliated in the first quarter of 2023.
The following affiliated companies joined the network in Q1 2023:
COLDWELL BANKER U.S
Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties
Whitefish, Mont.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Landstar Properties
Kalispel, Mont.
Coldwell Banker Best Life Realty
Aiken, S.C.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Collins-Maury
Collierville, Tenn.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Select Properties
Vienna, W.Va.
COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL
Coldwell Banker Canada
Coldwell Banker Dawnflight Realty
Exeter, Ontario, Canada
Coldwell Banker Elite Realty
Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Coldwell Banker France
Coldwell Banker Heritage Realty
Lyon, France
Coldwell Banker Esterel Realty
Saint-Raphaël, France
Coldwell Banker Italy
Coldwell Banker 24Re
Naples, Italy
Coldwell Banker Best Properties
Perugia, Italy
Coldwell Banker Beta
Rome, Italy
Coldwell Banker Odissea Real Estate
Formello, Italy
Coldwell Banker Mexico
Coldwell Banker Gold
Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Innova
Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Zicatela
Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Paraguay
Coldwell Banker Origenes
Asunción, Paraguay
Coldwell Banker Turkey
Coldwell Banker Aym
Muğla, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Expertiz
İzmir, Turkey
Coldwell Banker HD
Kocaeli, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Modum
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Nexus
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Pozitif
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Royal
İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Solo
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Tower
Kocaeli, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Yapici
İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey
QUOTES:
"We continue to guide our affiliated companies and entrepreneurs toward success, unlocking their full potential through the continuous provision of tools, education and networking opportunities. Expanding into new territories strengthens the power of the brand and I congratulate our international team on their successful franchise launches. We're honored to stand as a global industry powerhouse."
- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, and acting president of affiliate business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.
