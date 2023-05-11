Leading Chinese AI company iFLYTEK showcases latest innovations at opening ceremony of BEYOND Expo 2023 in Macao

MACAO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, a leader in AI technology, showcased its latest cutting-edge innovation at the opening ceremonies of the BEYOND Expo 2023 at the Venetian Macao Convention and Exhibition Center. With 55,000 expected attendees from around the world representing more than 4,000 companies, the BEYOND Expo is one of the largest and most influential technology exhibitions in Asia. iFLYTEK, which recently unveiled their own chat generative pre-trained transformer (cgpt), is engaging BEYOND Expo attendees by sharing a wide range of their cutting-edge products, including the iFLYREC AI Writer, the iFLYTEK Smart Omnidirectional Microphone M2, and iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpretation for screen translation.

Wang Wei, iFLYTEK VP and General Manager of iFLYREC, presented to a large audience on the first day of the BEYOND Expo to demonstrate the simultaneous transcription and translation capabilities that the iFLYREC AI Writer provides. For diverse international audiences, this tool eliminates language barriers, enabling real-time cooperation and understanding.

According to Wei, iFLYTEK has recently accelerated its expansion in international markets, where the company sees potential for growth due in thanks to the increased adaptation of AI tools by consumers. In addition to BEYOND Expo 2023, iFLYTEK has become a standard voice transcription and translation supplier for international competitions, including the Beijing Winter Olympics, the World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, and the FISU World University Games.

About iFLYTEK - iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/ .

About BEYOND - Since 2020, BEYOND Expo has been held twice with great success. It has become one of the largest and most influential international technology expositions in Asia, attracting 800+ exhibitors and 55,000+ attendees worldwide. This year, more than 150 industry forums featuring 500+ innovative business leaders as speakers will provide a global platform for insightful technology exchange.

BEYOND has officially announced that "Technology Redefined" is the theme for BEYOND Expo 2023, which will be hosted in Macao from May 10 to 12. BEYOND Expo 2023 is set to reach a new high in terms of scale, attendee influence, diversity of industries, companies, number of exhibitors, and overseas visitors. There will be more than 100 events and networking sessions. We look forward to connecting with global tech innovation enthusiasts and facilitating in-depth interaction in all fields, including enterprise, product, capital, and industry to promote the global tech scene in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

