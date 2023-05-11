NICO Infuses Additional $1M into Grant Program Following World's First Positive Trial for ICH

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the April 22 announcement of the world's first positive clinical trial for hemorrhagic stroke, trial sponsor NICO Corporation announced today that it is infusing another $1 million into its Investigator Initiated Study (IIS) Grant Program to support further scientific advancements in vascular, tumor, and oncology precision medicine using its novel neurosurgical technologies. NICO has invested more than $12 million in clinical research through the IIS program and recently completed the ENRICH (Early MiNimally-invasive Removal of ICH) trial, which is the first adaptive hemorrhagic stroke trial assessing functional improvement for patients using early surgical intervention of less than 24 hours for appropriate patients.

"While it would be nice to celebrate and pause after the revolutionary outcomes of the positive ENRICH clinical trial, we still have a lot of work to do and we want to sustain this forward momentum by continuing to support scientific advancements through our IIS grant program," said Jim Pearson, president and CEO of NICO Corporation. "We continue to be very excited about how our technology is playing a role in growing the neurosurgical market through advancing the scientific understanding and outcomes of very important and diverse research studies."

The goal of the IIS grant program is to support physicians and researchers across a wide range of neuro-specialties committed to building clinical and scientific data to achieve better outcomes for patients and healthcare providers using NICO technologies in Minimally Invasive Parafascicular Surgery (MIPS). There are multiple clinical areas of interest that NICO will prioritize for funding evaluation; however, study concepts generating high industry interest or those representing "out of the box" thinking will also be considered.

"The response to this grant program has been very positive with numerous funding requests, indicating a heightened interest and strong desire to explore novel concepts that impact patients' daily lives. Simultaneously, these projects are building valid clinical evidence to improve clinical outcomes using innovative minimally invasive neurosurgery approaches and technologies," said Penny Sekerak, vice president of Clinical Affairs and Professional Education for NICO. "The number of applications submitted has made the selection process highly competitive, and we are very impressed with the leading edge scientific research these studies are pursuing using NICO technologies."

Physician requests for funding may be submitted at any time and are reviewed for scientific merit, feasibility, possible contribution to the respective body of clinical knowledge, and compatibility with NICO's long-term technological focus. All projects supported by this program are conducted by the applicant(s) and their respective affiliate institution(s); NICO is neither involved in collecting information, conducting research, or in the publication of any study project findings.

NICO is an Indianapolis-based technology pioneer and worldwide leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery. Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, view surgical and patient videos on YouTube.

