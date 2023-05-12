NASA Sets Coverage for Axiom Mission 2 Briefings, Events, Broadcast

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), the second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

FA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon crew spacecraft launched in April 2022 on Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) to the International Space Station. Axiom Mission 2, targeted for launch in May 2023, will carry crew members for the second private astronaut mission to the space station, including Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi. Credits: NASA (PRNewswire)

NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website will feature some prelaunch and launch activities, as well as docking operations.

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. EDT Sunday, May 21, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting outpost aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom, after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

The Ax-2 crew members are Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot John Shoffner, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NASA's mission responsibility is for integrated operations, which begins during the spacecraft's approach to the International Space Station, continues during the crew's stay aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting science, education, and commercial activities, and concludes once Dragon exits the area of the space station.

NASA coverage of the Ax-2 launch is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on operations):

Monday, May 15

5 p.m. – Flight Readiness Review Teleconference (NASA expects to host the telecon about one hour after the review is complete. The agency will update its space station blog with a specific start time.)

This media briefing will focus on the readiness of the Ax-2 flight to visit the space station, including arrival, docking, in-orbit, and undocking operations at the orbital complex. NASA will provide a live stream of the audio at:

Briefing participants include:

Ken Bowersox , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Angela Hart , manager, NASA's Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program

Derek Hassmann , chief of mission integration and operations, Axiom Space

William Gerstenmaier , vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

This event is a teleconference only, and media must register to participate no later than 12 p.m., Monday, May 15. For the call-in details, please contact NASA's Johnson Space Center newsroom at: 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

Saturday, May 20

6 p.m. – Prelaunch News Conference (targeted for one hour following the Launch Readiness Review)

The prelaunch news conference will focus on final preparations for the Ax-2 mission. It will discuss the results of the Launch Readiness Review, which evaluates the mission hardware and its readiness for launch. NASA will provide a live stream of the audio at:

Participants include:

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Derek Hassmann , chief of mission integration and operations, Axiom Space

Mishaal Ashemimry, microgravity research lead, Saudi Space Agency

Benji Reed , senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Mike McAleenan , 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

This briefing will be via teleconference. Media must register to participate in the call by 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. For the details and to RSVP, please contact the Axiom Space media team at: media@axiomspace.com.

Sunday, May 21

4:30 p.m. – NASA launch coverage begins

NASA will broadcast the Ax-2 launch on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Coverage will join the joint Axiom Space and SpaceX broadcast that begins at about 2:10 p.m. at:

The broadcast will end after orbital insertion approximately 15 minutes after launch. As it is a commercial launch, NASA will not provide a clean feed for this launch, neither on the NASA Media Channel nor on site at Kennedy.

7 p.m. – Postlaunch Media Briefing (targeted one hour following launch)

Leadership from NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX will participate in a postlaunch media briefing to provide an update on the launch and mission operations.

Participants include:

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

Matt Ondler , chief technology officer, Axiom Space

Benji Reed , senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

This briefing will be via teleconference. Media must register to participate in this call by 12 p.m. Friday, May 19. For the details and to RSVP, please contact the Axiom Space media team at: media@axiomspace.com.

Monday, May 22

7:30 a.m. – NASA docking coverage begins and airs through the conclusion of the welcome ceremony

9:24 a.m. – Docking

11:13 a.m. – Hatch Opening

11:45 a.m. – Crew Welcome Ceremony

For more information about NASA's low Earth orbit commercialization activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/leo-economy/

